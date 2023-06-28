Eddie Jordan has taken aim at the recent news that Alpine have received a cash injection of 200m euros from a consortium that includes Wrexham owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Earlier this week, news broke that the pair were going to be part of a wider group purchasing a 24% stake of the Alpine F1 team.

Clearly, after achieving success on the football pitch with Wrexham they are looking for similar to be done in F1, but former team boss Eddie Jordan does not appear overly convinced by some of the numbers to have come out around the news.

READ MORE: Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are investing in an F1 team

Eddie Jordan labels Alpine value as 'preposterous'

“First of all, I won't use the word fake news, but I mean there's absolutely no way from an accounting point of view - the financial model doesn't stack up," the former team boss said to GB News.

“It's all very nice and very sexy to put these figures on things but they need to be supported and they need to be authorised. I noticed that there hasn’t been any reaction from Alpine or indeed from Renault which is a major shareholder.

“To value something of that level at a gross value of £700m - it's preposterous. It's ridiculous.

“What does that mean for the value of people like Ferrari or Mercedes or a Red Bull for example? That is what I consider to be the value of those teams. Alpine - it's just not even close to that yet.”

READ MORE: F1: Charles Leclerc positive as Ferrari drivers issue early prediction for Austrian Grand Prix

Jordan discusses Reynolds and McElhenney involvement

Jordan then continued to speak about the two Wrexham owners:

“They're not probably putting a lot of their own money into this. I would say that the real people behind it in the States who have taken this investment, they're using these two stars.

“Formula One is going through the roof and in terms of the sport, I think it's behind football of course, but there's actually only 10 franchises, whereas in football you've got 30 to 40 in each country throughout the world.

“So you multiply all of that out and then ask yourself, what is the value of having something in a niche market like Formula One? Why is the team not called Renault? Are they hiding behind something?”

A rather different, and bold, take from Eddie Jordan, then, but all Alpine will care about really is getting results on track.

Their latest chance to do so is this weekend in Austria.