Eddie Jordan has made the big claim that he could have turned David Coulthard into a world champion had the Scotsman driven for the team owner in F1.

Coulthard notched a fine 13 Grand Prix victories during his career and finished second in the standings in 2001, as well as recording a third place finish on four separate occasions.

However, a championship win evaded him with him racing against the likes of Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen during his peak years, which was always going to prove a difficult challenge to overcome.

Even so, Coulthard had a strong career at the top level of motorsport, but Jordan believes he could have made it even better had the pair worked together at some point in F1.

Speaking on their Formula For Success podcast, Jordan said Coulthard was 'mediocre,' though in a jovial fashion, and also made the claim that had the Scotsman driven at some point with his team, he could have gone on to win a world title:

A pretty bold claim from Jordan.

His team were never really in the championship fight throughout Coulthard's career, though he is perhaps saying more that working with Jordan at some point would have set him up with the extra tools to win a world championship.

Jordan worked with Michael Schumacher in the early years of the German's career, whilst the 1996 world champion Damon Hill drove for the team before the end of his time in the sport, so he knows at least how to work with some of the best racing drivers in the world.

Interestingly, Aston Martin can trace their roots back to Jordan and so, in some ways, they are showing the sort of pedigree and progress you need to fight for titles - though Red Bull still have the measure of them at the moment.

Of course, Coulthard will always wonder what it was like to be a world champion in F1 but he can still be very proud of what he achieved during his time in the sport, driving for the likes of Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull during his time on the grid.