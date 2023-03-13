Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah's absence has been down to a 'management issue', injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old had been deputising in the absence of Gabriel Jesus but has been missing from the matchday squad for a few weeks now.

Arsenal injury news - Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah, who is on £100,000-a-week at Arsenal, was given the difficult task of replacing Jesus after he suffered an injury at the World Cup with Brazil.

However, over the last few weeks, Nketiah has been struggling with niggling injuries - first of all being named on the bench before failing to make the matchday squad in the last three games.

Before Arsenal's fixture against Bournemouth earlier this month, Mikel Arteta confessed that he wasn't sure whether Nketiah's injury would be a long-term issue or not, but the Gunners boss has been fairly coy when discussing injuries to his players of late.

In the build-up to Arsenal's latest game against Fulham, Arteta revealed that Leandro Trossard and Jesus were both ruled out, but the former started the game, providing three assists, and the latter came off the bench to make his return.

What has Dinnery said about Nketiah?

Dinnery has claimed that Nketiah's spell on the sidelines is possibly due to a management issue.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arteta has been fairly tight-lipped on the updates he's providing. This is more of a management issue with regards to Nketiah.

"He's had his knocks, niggles and ailments that he's been managing in recent weeks. Ultimately, it's brought about his absence from the matchday squad in the last two, but it even restricted him to minutes from the bench prior to that.

"You can look at the performances of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, the return of Gabriel Jesus, and Arsenal winning, so that eases the pressure and burden on Arteta to rush Nketiah back."

How has Nketiah performed this season?

Nketiah has contributed four goals and one assist in just 9 Premier League starts this season - a reasonable return for a player considered a backup to Jesus.

However, the 23-year-old has missed 10 big chances in the league this campaign, as per Sofascore, but it's also a sign he's getting into the right positions.

Nketiah doesn't have to be an elite-level striker in his current squad-role at Arsenal, especially considering the performances of the attacking players surrounding him at the moment.