Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is still 'a few weeks away' from returning to action, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a spell in the Arsenal side with Gabriel Jesus out injured, but he's now on the treatment table himself.

Arsenal news - Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah has missed Arsenal's last five games in all competitions due to injury. The Gunners forward signed a new five-year deal last year, and now earns £100k-a-week.

Due to the versatility of Mikel Arteta's attacking options, Arsenal have managed fine without Nketiah for the last few games.

In the three Premier League fixtures Nketiah has missed, Arsenal have won all three and are still sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta recently revealed that Nketiah was still wearing a protective boot following his injury. He said: "He's getting better. He's still in the boot. He's still a few weeks away and we need to be patient. It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him. Thank God it could have been worse. So he's not in a bad place."

What has Dinnery said about Nketiah?

Dinnery has also suggested that it could be a few more weeks until we see Nketiah, and has hinted that due to Arteta's attacking options, there may not need to rush him back.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's going to be April, so we're still a few weeks away from Nketiah even re-joining the group back in training.

"Of course, we contextualise these type of things and look at the return of Gabriel Jesus, the emergence of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in those false-nine positions, being interchangeable."

How has Nketiah performed this season?

With just nine Premier League starts to his name, Nketiah has managed four goals and an assist in the Premier League, as per FBref.

It's a reasonable return for a player considered a backup striker, but it could be difficult for Nketiah to find his way back into the starting eleven when he returns from injury.

Trossard has been in sensational form over the last few weeks, playing in a more central role than he's used to, and he's now provided six assists since joining the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Nketiah is ranked 15th in Arsenal's squad based on the Whoscored rating system, so he may have to improve to work his way back into the side, with Jesus also returning to action.