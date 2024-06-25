Highlights Arsenal are likely to part ways with striker Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

Nketiah's limited goal record may prompt Arsenal's decision to allow him to move on for pastures new.

Several clubs, including Wolves, are interested in Nketiah for around £50million.

Arsenal's hunt for a number nine goes on, with the Gunners aiming to bring a proven goalscorer to the Emirates Stadium to strengthen their Premier League title credentials next season - and one star who could pave way to allow a new talisman to arrive is one of their own current strikers, with Dharmesh Sheth exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Eddie Nketiah is 'very likely' to depart for pastures new in the coming months.

Arsenal's hunt for a new striker is no big secret. The Gunners excelled across the board in the Premier League last season, conceding just 29 goals in the league and finishing just two points behind Manchester City in the league table. However, some dismal losses at the turn of the year and a disappointing loss to Aston Villa in April were the downfalls, and by failing to score in those games, fans have been crying out for a new striker. But Sheth has revealed that Nketiah is 'very likely' to move on if a team comes in - and that could pave the way for a new entry.

Nketiah Has Been Linked With Premier League Teams

He has prowess at top-flight level but game time is limited

Nketiah only scored five goals in the Premier League last season, with three of those coming in one game against basement boys Sheffield United. In 1,088 minutes of top-flight football that isn't exactly a bad ratio - but when you take the game against the lowly blades out of the equation, it's not ideal and Arsenal will be looking to move him on.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 5 7th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.53 16th

Wolves and Crystal Palace are just two teams that have asked about his situation, and journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham are also interested - though the Gunners have reportedly set a £50million price tag upon Nketiah's head for any club to prise him away.

The 25-year-old has nineteen Premier League goals throughout his career but first-team minutes are becoming tough to come by for the ex-Chelsea youngster, and so a move could suit all parties.

Sheth: Nketiah is Likely to Leave in the Summer

Arsenal could see one striker in and one striker out

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth exclusively revealed that Nketiah is likely to exit the club in the summer - with Viktor Gyokeres a likely target if he does wave farewell to the Gunners. Sheth said:

"If you add to that, that Eddie Nketiah is very likely to move on from Arsenal this summer, then there will be not least squad space for them to bring someone like that in. "There have been all sorts of links; we know about the link with Benjamin Sesko, but he signed a new contract with RB Leipzig - and the link with Viktor Gyokeres doesn't go away either from Sporting Lisbon."

Nketiah Has Been Frustrated With Game Time

The striker has failed to claim the starting spot as his own

Nketiah has previously spoken about his 'frustration' about a lack of game time at Arsenal and with just 10 starts this season in the Premier League, it's likely that Arteta won't be able to offer him an increase in that tally given that Gabriel Jesus and makeshift-forward Kai Havertz are ahead of him in the pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz was Arsenal's second-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 13 strikes.

Palace wouldn't be the best of options with Jean-Philippe Mateta finishing last season in fine form, and Fulham have Rodrigo Muniz bursting through the ranks at present - so as a result, Wolves may be Nketiah's best option.

