Crystal Palace showed a genuine interest in signing former Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the move with GIVEMESPORT, while hinting that the door might not be closed.

A few years ago, the chances of a club like Palace signing Hazard would have seemed almost impossible, but the Belgian forward is still without a club.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Eden Hazard

In his prime, Hazard was widely regarded as one of the best players in world football. The former Lille winger won a Premier League Player of the Season award, finished in the UEFA Team of the Year twice, and was named Chelsea's Player of the Year on multiple occasions. With Chelsea, Hazard won a host of trophies, including the Premier League and Europa League twice.

His performances for the west London club earned him a move to Real Madrid, where he played a small part in helping the Spanish side lift the Champions League trophy. However, his time in La Liga hasn't gone as expected, and the Belgium international now finds himself without a club.

Football Transfers reported back in August that Crystal Palace were plotting a shock move to sign Hazard on a free transfer, but a deal is yet to come to fruition. There's, unfortunately, been talk that Hazard might be rejecting all offers from any club, with reports in France claiming that the 32-year-old could hang up his boots. Hazard himself has also recently dropped the biggest hint yet that retirement is a possibility, whilst discussing his next step after leaving Real Madrid...

“Little by little it is time to enjoy life with my family and friends. Drinking a few Jupiler beers."

Hazard will certainly be far from match fit and appears to be happy to sit back and relax at the moment, so a move to the Premier League might be difficult for him to deal with, considering the physicality of English football. However, Hazard is one of the most talented players to have ever played in England's top flight, so if a manager can get him back to fitness, it could be worth a surprise gamble.

Crystal Palace's offer for Hazard was legit, and clubs haven't closed the door yet - Dean Jones

After losing Wilfried Zaha during the summer transfer window, who joined Turkish side Galatasaray after his contract at Selhurst Park expired, signing a tricky left winger would have been ideal for Palace, but whether Hazard would have been interested remains to be seen. The door might not be closed, however, with clubs able to sign free agents even though the transfer window has closed.

Jones has suggested that Palace's offer for Hazard was legit, but he doesn't seem motivated to even come back and play. The journalist adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Hazard was to announce his retirement in the near future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It would not surprise me if Hazard does now retire from football. There have been some strong offers for him, even the Crystal Palace one for him to play again in the Premier League was a legit one, but the motivation for him to make a comeback does not seem to be there. It’s been a long time since he was playing, he would have to work extremely hard to get back to top condition - meaning actually playing top level games could take a while. He’s a free agent so clubs that have shown interest have not closed the door, but this is a player that is very self assured, is not affected by outside noise or behaviours, and will make the decision completely on his own terms."

As mentioned, there's no doubting that Hazard has the talent, but could he regain fitness to be able to perform in England once again? The former Chelsea man is one of the best to have done it in the Premier League, but the motivation doesn't seem to be there anymore.

Is Crystal Palace signing Eden Hazard a possibility?

There's absolutely no doubt that if Palace could ensure Hazard would be able to reproduce the form he's been capable of throughout his career, it would go down as one of the best signings in their history. However, Hazard was reportedly earning £384k-a-week during his time in Spain, so it could be difficult for the Eagles to justify that. It will be interesting to see what decision Hazard makes regarding his future.