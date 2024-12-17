Eden Hazard played alongside some of the greatest players of his generation during his career. The Belgian lined up with some world-class stars who will be remembered among the greatest to have played the beautiful game.

Taking the Premier League by storm with Chelsea, the tricky left-winger elevated the levels at Stamford Bridge after joining a side that had won the Champions League just months prior. During his time in England, Hazard lifted the Premier League twice, while being named the Player of the Season in the 2014/15 campaign.

He went on to make a blockbuster move to Real Madrid, where some of the biggest talents on the planet play each week. While his time at the Santiago Bernabeu was plagued by persisting injury issues, the Belgium international still shared a dressing room with the top stars in the world.

Eden Hazard Praises Former Chelsea Trio

Two Real Madrid legends also featured in his best teammates

In a 2024 appearance on the 'Obi One Podcast' with former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, Hazard was asked to name the best teammates of his career. Two Real Madrid iconic quickly came to mind as he responded:

"In Real Madrid, I played with the best players in the world. "For me [Luka] Modric, [Karim] Benzema, they are top top of the list."

Benzema and Modric were two key men in Los Blancos' domination of the European scene across the last decade. Not stopping there, the retired winger went on to add three players he shared a pitch with at Chelsea: "When you say Kevin De Bruyne, he's top on the list, when you say [Frank] Lampard he's top of the list, Juan Mata for me was top of the list." Watch the clip below (around 49:35):

De Bruyne wasn't given too much of an opportunity to shine in west London, but the Manchester City star was a key man for Belgium's 'Golden Generation' alongside the mesmeric Hazard. Lampard and Mata were more experienced members of the Blues' squad when Hazard arrived from Lille in 2012, and will have no doubt played a big part in his development with the Premier League club.

Among the unlucky players to have missed out on Hazard's shortlist of iconic teammates are Didier Drogba, John Terry and Toni Kroos. The list of star names he shared a pitch with would've been too long for the 33-year-old to go into too much detail.