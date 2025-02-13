Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard once named the only four genuine artists he had ever seen on a football pitch, including one Argentinian cult hero. In his prime, the Belgian was one of the most unstoppable players in world football, capable of drifting past any defender with ease.

While his time in the Spanish capital may not be so well remembered, his Premier League career was pure magic and cemented the now-retired winger's legacy as one of the greatest to ever play in English football. However, back in 2017, Hazard revealed the names of the only four players he believed were so good with the ball at their feet that their talents transcended the sport and were instead a work of art.

Related Mohamed Salah & Eden Hazard's Premier League Statistics Compared Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard are two of the greatest wingers the Premier League has seen - but how do they compare numbers-wise?

Ronaldinho and Juan Ramon Riquelme were also mentioned