Eden Hazard was a sensational player for Chelsea. During his time at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, he wowed supporters and fellow players alike. Neymar even highlighted Hazard as one of the five best players in the world in 2020.

In 352 Chelsea appearances, Hazard scored 110 goals. In all that time, which Premier League stadium left the biggest impression on Hazard?

It turns out that his favourite stadium was also the location of one of his greatest Chelsea goals. In September 2018, Chelsea were drawn away to Liverpool in the League Cup.

With 11 minutes to go, the visitors were trailing 1-0. Hazard's man-of-the-match performance at Anfield saw Chelsea come back to win 2-1, as he scored a late and excellent individual winner.

Receiving the ball wide on the right, he jinked past several Liverpool players before firing home. It was running ability like that which made the Belgian one of the best dribblers in football history. Hazard remains appreciative of the atmosphere at Anfield, once explaining:

“I love Anfield. The stadium, the pitch, the atmosphere. I love to play there."

Given the quality of this goal against Liverpool at Anfield, it is no surprise Hazard loved playing on Merseyside:

"I have already scored several goals at Anfield – always against Simon (Mignolet), sorry!-, but this one was worth it. One of my most beautiful goals ever. It had everything. And it was also one against a big club. That gives it extra exposure."

Hazard had a very successful time at Chelsea. He won the Premier League with the club in 2015 and 2017. During that first title-winning season he was named player of the year in England. He had a pretty good track record against Liverpool too. In 18 games against them, he lost only four, scoring seven goals.

Hazard is one of Chelsea's leading Premier League scorers. He scored at Anfield on three occasions. Hazard had a similarly good goal-scoring record against Arsenal, scoring seven goals against them. Yet he has not been as animated when talking about the Emirates.

The goal he scored at Anfield remains a special one for Hazard, as he explained to Chelsea TV:

"I have scored some goals like that! Not all the time, It is on the top of the list - my top three. I remember around two years ago, the one against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. That one was nice. This one also is one of the best, especially when you score against a big team and win the game. That’s the most important thing."

Hazard's subsequent move to Real Madrid didn't work out the way many believed it would have. Yet for what he achieved at Chelsea, Hazard remains an all-time great Premier League player. While for Hazard, Anfield remains a special stadium which he looked forward to playing in.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.