As a 126-cap Belgium international, Eden Hazard has an array of experience on the international stage. From making his senior debut aged 17 back in November 2008, the now-33-year-old was a leading part of Belgium’s Golden Generation - a bunch of players that, ultimately, emerged as nearly men.

International glory has escaped the grasp of every manager that has overseen the Red Devils in recent memory - but that’s not to say that Hazard, now retired, is one of the best Belgians to step foot in the Premier League. In fact, he is their fourth-highest appearance maker behind the likes of Toby Alderweireld (127), Axel Witsel (130) and Jan Verthongen (154).

Ahead of the impending Euro 2024 in Germany, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man was quizzed, by talkSPORT, on who the best player from each of the following countries were: England, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Norway.

England

Phil Foden

Close

Phil Foden was the standout choice from England’s star-studded roster. Not Jude Bellingham, not Harry Kane, but Gareth Southgate’s Stockport-born gem. Still, somehow, just 25 years of age, his cute dribbling ability is not awfully dissimilar to that of Hazard’s - and, as such, there is some sort of mutual appreciation, it seems.

Many people have been pondering over the Manchester City man’s position in the lead up to Euro 2024, especially with him able to play on the left flank or from a central hub. Wherever Southgate ends up playing him, there’s no doubt that he’ll be crucial to anything England manage to muster.

Phil Foden - England Statistics Debut September 5, 2020 Appearances 33 Goals 4 Assists 8

Germany

Jamal Musiala

Close

Once upon a time, Jamal Musiala represented England at youth level. Now a fully-fledged member of the German national team, despite being at the age of 21, any glimmer of hope that he could line up alongside the aforementioned Foden and Co are long gone, though he has gone on to emerge as one of Die Nationalmannschaft’s best players.

The Stuttgart-born ace has become a valuable member of Bayern Munich in years gone by, with him viewed as the long-term Thomas Muller replacement. Able to pick up pockets of space and weave in and out of the opposition, the youngster has plenty of time to master and, hence, perfect his craft.

Jamal Musiala - Germany Statistics Debut March 25, 2021 Appearances 27 Goals 2 Assists 5

France

Kylian Mbappe

Close

Who else? Hazard sharply opted for none other than Kylian Mbappe, a 75-cap France international who scores goals like they’re going out of fashion - both internationally and on a domestic level. Heading into this summer’s rendition of the European Championship, France’s hopes lie heavily on the shoulders of the Paris-born hitman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe is already France’s third top goalscorer on 46 goals.

A leading contender for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, Mbappe’s sharp thinking and instinctive nature makes him one of the best footballers in the world. After announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are the leading candidates to snare his signature as Carlo Ancelotti continues to form a superteam in the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappe - France Statistics Debut March 25, 2017 Appearances 77 Goals 46 Assists 31

Italy

Marco Verratti

Close

Perhaps controversially, despite his collection of experience and know-how on the big stage, Marco Verratti was snubbed from Italy’s 30-man provisional squad by boss Luciano Spalletti. Having played north of 50 times for his country, the diminutive central midfielder’s presence will certainly be a sore miss.

Now plying his trade in Qatar for Al-Arabi SC, his stock has somewhat fallen, however. No longer a regular on TV screens, the 31-year-old is not held in the same regard as he was when at Paris Saint-Germain, as showcased by his recent snub. That said, the Euro 2020 winner has racked up seven assists in 17 league appearances this season for his current employers.

Marco Verratti - Italy Statistics Debut August 15, 2012 Appearances 55 Goals 3 Assists 4

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne