Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid certainly falls into the 'ill-fated' category.

In the summer of 2019, the Belgian winger was on top of the world following an exceptional final season at Chelsea.

Hazard scored 16 goals and recorded 15 assists in 37 Premier League appearances, while he also netted twice in the Blues' 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final.

His form across the campaign saw Real Madrid spend a cool €100 million on him.

Sadly, it's proven to be a complete waste of money.

Injuries and a loss of form have seen Hazard play just 74 games for Los Blancos in three-and-a-half years.

He's managed just seven goals in that time - and is yet to feature in a single El Clasico fixture.

Mad, isn't it?

Prior to last Sunday's 6-0 victory over Valladolid, Hazard hadn't played in La Liga since September of last year.

But that finally changed at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Carlo Ancelotti deciding to call upon Hazard in the second half.

And it's safe to say the player was very happy with the manager's decision.

Very happy indeed, as was Luka Modric...

Video: Hazard's reaction when he found out he was going to play vs Valladolid

It's incredibly hard not to feel happy for him, isn't it?

Hazard seems like a very likeable guy, and it's just such a shame that the final years of him at his peak were robbed from us by persistent injuries.

The former Lille man looked a little bit rusty after entering the fray against Valladolid, but started rediscovering some form right at the end of the match.

In fact, Hazard assisted Lucas Vazquez's goal which put Real Madrid 6-0 up on home soil.

Video: Hazard's assist for Vazquez vs Valladolid

Fair play, Eden.

After his return to action against Valladolid, Hazard stands a chance of finally debuting in El Clasico on Wednesday night.

Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns at Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Xavi Hernandez's side won the first leg 1-0 and are therefore the favourites to reach the final.

But when it comes to Real Madrid, a comeback of any sorts cannot ever be ruled out.

And given the fact they trail Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga, there's extra incentive for Los Blancos to emerge victorious on aggregate.