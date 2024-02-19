Highlights Hazard's disappointing stint at Real Madrid was marked by poor form, injuries, and weight issues.

He responded to Kroos' criticism with humour, showing a care-free attitude towards negative comments.

Despite his struggles in Spain, Hazard defended his professionalism and love for food and drinks with friends.

Eden Hazard has responded to criticism from Toni Kroos about the Belgian's underwhelming stint at Real Madrid. The winger was, at his peak, one of the most unstoppable players in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea. This led to him securing his dream move to Spain in a deal worth £88.5m.

Brought in to be the heir replacement to Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard failed to meet expectations for a number of different reasons, including poor form, injuries and weight-related issues. His disappointing spell was felt not just by fans but his teammates too, with Kroos eluding to the fact that the 33-year-old was a bad transfer and let his career fade to black at the Bernabeu. Now, the 2015 PFA Player of the Year has responded to the midfielder's critique in a fashion that only he could.

Eden Hazard responds to Toni Kroos

The Belgian was undeterred by his former teammate's harsh words

Speaking on 'The Obi One podcast' with John Obi Mikel, Hazard was asked about his thoughts on the World Cup winner's comments. True to form, the attacker responded with a grin splattered across his face. He told the hosts:

"No [on if he gives harsh comments any time of day]. You know, he came to my house yesterday to pick up his kid. There is no problem with that. "John Obi Mikel talked ******** with me and I am still doing his podcast. I don't care man. They can think what they want. Not a problem. I can sleep."

As is evident by his appearance on the podcast, the former Premier League winner is someone who enjoys life. For some of his critics, this was what led to his downfall at Madrid and brought his scintillating career to a premature end. The player himself responded to these claims, telling The Sun via L'Equipe that although he didn't believe in dieting, he felt as though he acted as a professional throughout his playing days:

"I wasn't watching what I ate but I didn't go for a burger every day either. You can't do that for 16 years. I didn't think it was important. "I like to eat and drink with my friends. If you want to play until you're 40, then okay, but I knew I wouldn't be like that."

Eden Hazard's Real Madrid record

Hazard had his contract terminated in 2023

The Chelsea superstar came to Madrid with much fanfare following years of speculation. In bringing him in, Florentino Perez smashed the club's transfer record which had previously been held by Gareth Bale. Despite his success in London, Hazard failed to fill the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had departed for Juventus the year prior.

During his time in the Spanish capital, the former Belgian skipper managed just seven goals in 76 games, adding another 12 assists. This averages his transfer fee out to £1.14m per appearance for the club. According to Transfermarkt, the forward missed exactly 500 days due to injury across the four years, making him unavailable for a quarter of his duration at the club.