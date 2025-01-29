Eden Hazard has opened up on his ill-fated move to Real Madrid. The Belgian - who is still known as one of the best wingers in Premier League history - made the switch from Chelsea in 2019 for a record club transfer fee of £89m, but he was unable to live up to the great expectations placed on him.

Known for his remarkable ability to single-handedly influence games and carry his team during title runs, the diminutive magician built a formidable reputation in England. However, his time at Real Madrid saw him make just 76 appearances under Carlo Ancelotti, during which he scored seven goals and provided 12 assists, before retiring at the relatively young age of 32.

Injuries certainly played their part in the decision as the Belgian never seemed capable of staying fit during his time in the Spanish capital. And the 34-year-old recently spoke up about the struggles he faced during his fleeting time with what he called his "dream club" during a revealing interview.

Eden Hazard Opens Up About Real Madrid Struggles

His time in Spain never really got going

"It was my dream club", Hazard admitted about Real Madrid in a recent interview uploaded to Reddit. "I think I was a bit unlucky [with the time I arrived] with COVID. If you wanna know the real story, I went to Dallas for surgery, and then I came back to Madrid, it was COVID."

"Two months or two-and-a-half months, I was home alone with no physio to do the rehab. If I could choose one thing to change, I'd have called the doctor to get a physio, because when COVID finished, I pushed my body like crazy, but my ankle wasn't the same, and then I break everything the season after."

Hazard played 245 Premier League games for Chelsea, directly contributing to 139 goals. He won two league titles and two Player of the Season awards during his peak campaigns in 2014/15 and 2018/19. But in four seasons for Los Blancos, the Belgian missed over 70 games through injury.

As a result, he retired in 2023, his time in Spain leaving him labelled as one of football’s worst transfers. Yet, those who witnessed his prime would undoubtedly have arguments to defend his legacy.