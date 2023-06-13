Ederson has been accused of doing 'snus' during Manchester City's title celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's squad showed off their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies in Manchester after completing a historic treble.

On Saturday, their treble was complete as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 thanks to Rodri's goal. A week previously, they had beaten Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final. That was their second trophy after they beat off the challenge of Arsenal to win the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

City became only the second English side to complete the treble after Man Utd.

What an achievement.

And it was a party atmosphere back in Manchester, despite the rain, as the squad celebrated their almost perfect season.

At the centre of it all, was Jack Grealish.

The Englishman looked like he had been on a three-day bender - which included a quick dash to Ibiza - and hadn't slept at all.

And in one clip filmed on a Manchester tram, he could be seen begging teammate Bernardo Silva to stay at the club.

Bernardo has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer and Grealish - and everyone associated with City - clearly wants him to stay.

But in the clip of Grealish begging, football fans spotted something else.

In the corner of the clip, Ederson can be seen placing something in his upper lip - fans believe it was snus.

VIDEO: Did Ederson do snus during Man City celebrations?

What is snus?

Read more: What is snus? The tobacco product Premier League players are 'addicted' to

Recently, we produced an article explaining what snus is - and how many Premier League players are addicted to the tobacco product.

Snus comes in small pouches and is placed inside your gum to release nicotine into the bloodstream. It's said to relax the user, while stronger variants can give you a bit of a buzz.

Is snus illegal?

While it's illegal to sell snus in the United Kingdom and European Union countries, apart from Sweden, it's not illegal to use it.

A report in The Athletic highlighted two incidents that were seen on television screens that appeared to show players using snus during a Premier League match.

Aston Villa substitute, Bertrand Traore, seemed to lift his lip and place something in his mouth. Traore later denied it was snus.

Last season, Newcastle third-choice goalkeeper was sitting in the stands during a Premier League match against Liverpool and was spotted doing something similar.

Lee Johnson: Snus use is getting worse

Hibernian manager, Lee Johnson, has first-hand experience of the dangers of the product.

“It’s a bit of a taboo subject; nobody is talking about it,” said Lee Johnson, the manager of Hibernian. “But it has become a culture. It’s getting worse and we need to educate these lads because it’s highly addictive. I don’t feel they understand the true threat of it over the long term.

“I don’t know how to fight it. It's not on the banned drugs list, so you can’t stop them doing it. They’re big lads and, in the end, you give up. But it really bugs me, particularly when I see young lads, aged 16 to 21, on it.

“If I walked into the training ground with four or five cigarettes between my fingers, people would look at me and say, ‘How unprofessional, how bad does that look?’. But it’s no different (with snus). It’s the same amount of nicotine going into the body, it’s just hidden.”