Manchester City have barely basked in the glory of their fourth Premier League title win in a row at the weekend - but there are transfer rumours flowing fast and thick ahead of a huge summer. And a shock move could be on the cards with a report from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday morning suggesting that City shot-stopper Ederson may leave the Etihad Stadium with Saudi Pro League clubs interested.

Ederson joined City in 2017 in a £35million move from Benfica, and in that time has only missed a total of 16 Premier League games from a possible 266 - an outstanding tally. Winning every trophy there is to win in his time in the blue half of Manchester, Ederson has developed himself as one of the best keepers in the world - but a report from Romano suggests that he may leave for the Middle East.

Fabrizio Romano: Ederson May Leave Manchester City

Ederson has been a consistent star for City for years

The report states that Ederson could be on his way out of Manchester City in the summer transfer window - as long as there is a strong enough proposal to take him away from the club.

Romano claims that there is already interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and Ederson is considering his possibilities at the end of the season. Having won his sixth Premier League trophy on Sunday in the 3-1 win over West Ham United, the Brazilian made it his 17th major honour at Manchester City; an incredible tally having only spent seven years at the club - and that could be 18 major honours at the weekend when the Citizens face bitter rivals Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Ederson Moraes's Premier League statistics - Manchester City, 2023/24 Stats Output Appearances 33 Assists 0 Passes Per Game 33.2 Pass percentage 85.9% Long Balls Per Game 5.6 Match rating 6.63 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 21/05/2024

Stefan Ortega did impress for City after coming on against Tottenham last week, almost single-handedly winning the club the Premier League title with a late save from Son Heung-min sparing Manuel Akanji's blushes to keep Arsenal off the top of the league; but Ederson's reputation over the past seven years, outstanding distrubution and all-round commanding of his box is second to none, with City fans unlikely to want to see him leave the club after being a key part of their success since joining seven years ago.

Ederson is arguably the toughest player to replace in City's squad. The Brazilian is one of a very small sample of elite sweeper keepers in world football, and it is unknown as to who City could bring in if they were to let him leave.

Manchester City: Transfer News Latest

Manchester City haven't been linked with too many players

For a club that won a treble last season and could win two major trophies this season, City barely made any huge transfers last season - with the signing of Josko Gvardiol being their marquee signing before Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic came in as squad stars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City became the first English team of all-time to have won four top-flight titles in a row

With contracts for Kevin de Bruyne and Ortega being the only ones to expire next summer, it's unsure as to where City will strengthen - there isn't too much work needed on the squad, though the club have been linked with the likes of Pedro Neto of Wolves in recent days as Guardiola may see fit to target young, hungry players who can positively impract the club in the future.

