Manchester City took a huge step to the Premier League title on Wednesday evening as they defeated Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

City were five points behind Arsenal but had two games in hand going into the showdown in Manchester.

The Citizens knew a victory would see them become overwhelming favourites to retain their crown.

They were in the mood from the outset and easily swept aside the Gunners.

Kevin De Bruyne (2), John Stones and Erling Haaland were all on the scoresheet as City cruised to a 4-1 triumph.

Ederson trolls Arsenal fans during Premier League game

The Arsenal fans that made the trip to the Etihad Stadium would have not been happy at all with what transpired.

They would no doubt have been miserable after watching their side get outclassed.

And their mood would only have got even worse after City goalkeeper Ederson decided to troll them during the game.

After City's fourth goal, cameras captured the Brazilian goalkeeper turning around to Arsenal supporters and, with a massive smile on his face, made a crying gesture with his hands. Ederson's actions have gone viral and you can view them below...

Fan footage also captured him mocking Arsenal fans by sticking his tongue out.

Kevin De Bruyne: We were at our best

De Bruyne was extremely happy with the result and his side's performance.

"When they play man to man we just have to go a little bit longer because there’s no place for short passes. The first half we were really good," he said after the game, per Man City's official website.

"We could have scored more, but luckily the second goal wasn’t offside and it changed the game.

"In the second half it was probably about 50/50 and I think we didn’t give much away to them. They’re a class team and hard to play against. We had to be at our best today and we were."

City are now two points back from Arsenal with two games in hand.

The Citizens are now overwhelming favourites to retain their title but De Bruyne is refusing to get carried away.

He added: "It’s too long left. It’s so hard. A lot of things can happen. It’s still seven games, that’s a lot of points and we’re still behind them.

"I know this team and we will not give in until it's mathematically done.

"Our schedule is hectic, there’s a lot of things going on and now we need to prepare for Sunday and Fulham."