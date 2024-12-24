Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is admired by the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Adding another midfielder in the January transfer window or beyond could be a priority for the Red Devils. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are struggling for game time under Ruben Amorim, making their futures uncertain, while Mason Mount is having a difficult time with injuries.

INEOS will be hoping to back Amorim with new additions over the next couple of transfer windows with the Red Devils sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Ederson is one player linked with a move in 2025, but a host of clubs appear to be showing an interest in securing his signature.

Man Utd 'Like' Atalanta's Ederson

Several clubs are monitoring

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has confirmed that United are one of the sides who like Ederson, but several clubs are monitoring him ahead of a potential move. The reliable journalist adds that there is a feeling that the Atalanta midfielder could leave in the summer, but a January departure could be difficult...

"One of the most linked players, not just with United, but with several clubs, is Ederson, the Atalanta midfielder, Brazilian player. Guys, I can guarantee to you that several clubs around Europe are monitoring Ederson. So it is not only Manchester United. For sure, Manchester United like the player, Ruben Amorim wants intensity. I told you several times, when you think of intensity, Ederson is probably one of the most intense midfielders around Europe. He's running for three players. He's a top, top midfielder. But there is interest from Spain, from England, from several countries in Ederson. So not only Manchester United, and my information is that the January transfer window is going to be really complicated for any club to go there and convince Atalanta to sell Ederson. The feeling is that Ederson could leave in the summer. But for the January transfer window it is going to be really complicated, because the interest is there from United and not only. Manchester United sent their scouts several times to follow Ederson."

Reports previously suggested that Amorim was 'stunned' by the lack of intensity from his United squad when he arrived through the door, meaning he could look to prioritise bringing in players who can help up the levels. Ederson would certainly be a good fit, but if he becomes available for transfer then there will likely be a long list of clubs interested in securing his signature.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Manchester United are looking to add another midfielder as they eye long-term replacements for both Eriksen and Casemiro. The midfield duo are earning around £500k-a-week at Old Trafford and rarely producing on the pitch, with Amorim favouring other options in the middle of the park.