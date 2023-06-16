Ederson has revealed a hilarious story from Manchester City’s treble celebrations which concerns Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.

City’s players certainly looked as if they enjoyed themselves after lifting three major trophies this season.

And it is hard to begrudge them, given that they became only the second English club to accomplish the feat.

They secured their third title against Inter Milan when midfielder Rodri clattered the ball into the net in the Champions League final.

It was the first time that City got their hands on the prestigious silverware, adding to their domestic success in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

And in the days that have followed their Champions League success, more stories and more videos have surfaced from the ensuing celebrations.

Jack Grealish was at the heart of the partying, leading chants at 5am the morning after City’s victory in Istanbul.

The Englishman looked to be in a pretty rough state when he arrived back in the UK too but was back celebrating for City’s trophy parade earlier this week.

Ederson reveals brilliant Dias story

And it was not just Grealish himself who was caught up in the celebrations.

His father has since spoken about the incredible weekend he had, including his interactions with Oasis star Noel Gallagher and how he shared a moment with Erling Haaland’s dad, Alf-Inge.

But while Grealish’s dad has revealed just how big a party he had, his mother had a slightly less pleasant experience at one point.

Goalkeeper Ederson has lifted the lid on what happened following the final whistle in the Champions League while on international duty with Brazil.

And one particular incident involved centre-back Dias vomiting into Grealish’s mum’s bag.

“After a very exhausting and incredible season, only United had managed to do it, of course we have to enjoy and let our emotions out. These are months of intense work. Who drinks, drinks,” he said, per the Mirror.

“Ninety nine per cent of the group drank, enjoyed it. Many players ended only on Monday. That’s part of it. You have to enjoy the good times. The missing one per cent is Nathan Aké, there are others who don’t drink, but they made an exception.

“Ruben Dias went to make that exception, but it didn’t work out for him. Two shots and he blew it all out. Coincidentally, it was all in Jack Grealish’s mother’s bag.”

Dear oh dear Ruben…

Ederson clearly found the whole thing hilarious, and could not stop himself from laughing when retelling the moment.

What next for Man City and Ederson?

After a long season, City’s players have departed for a couple more matches with their national teams.

Ederson and Brazil have two matches against Guinea and Senegal.

He and his teammates will then have a chance to rest and recover before reporting back for pre-season training, as they look to retain the titles they won last season.