Highlights Ederson's wild tackle on Jean-Philippe Mateta could have had a major impact on the game.

Surprisingly, Ederson was only shown a yellow card for the challenge, avoiding a red card.

The goalkeeper should consider himself lucky to be allowed to continue playing after the reckless foul.

So far this season, Manchester City haven't been quite as dominant as they have in the past. Pep Guardiola's side have dropped crucial points already in the Premier League and are currently trailing behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the league title. With things so competitive at the top of the table, they'll need to be pretty much flawless throughout the rest of the campaign if they want to retain their trophy.

That means picking up wins in the games they're very much expected to and while they are currently leading Crystal Palace fairly comfortably, things could have been very different following a wild tackle by Ederson on Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Eagles man had burst through the Cityzens' defence but was met with a wild foul from the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Ederson dove in recklessly

The keeper was lucky not to see red

Despite being the last man, Ederson was only shown a yellow card for the challenge, somehow avoiding a red which would have changed the dynamic of the contest completely. Typically, if a player fouls someone in a situation where they are the last man, they more often than not receive their marching orders.

The keeper can consider himself lucky that he was allowed to continue. Going down to 10 men in the first half could have had a massive impact on the game and given Palace a chance to come back into the contest. That wasn't the case, though, and City eventually took all three points in comfortable fashion.

