Liverpool are eyeing a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a Wataru Endo replacement this summer, according to reports, and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has responded to the rumour online, suggesting that he’d be a ‘very good signing’ for his side's arch-rivals.

Arne Slot has the difficult task of keeping the Liverpool fanbase in high spirits, despite Jurgen Klopp no longer being in the dugout. Working alongside Richard Hughes, the former Feyenoord custodian has the mundane task of replacing the much-beloved German.

In what turned out to be Klopp’s final summer in charge, he oversaw quite the midfield overhaul, bidding farewell to Jordan Henderson and James Milner and welcoming the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch - but in Slot's first summer at the club, it could mark the end of Endo's stint in England.

Liverpool Transfer Latest: Ederson

Midfielder hailed as 'fantastic' by Fabrizio Romano

An overshadowed part of Atalanta’s Europa League triumph, Ederson - hailed as 'fantastic' by Fabrizio Romano - has been earmarked as Liverpool’s top midfield option this summer with reports suggesting the Merseysiders are ‘closing in’ on a deal, despite Paris Saint-Germain, too, being an interested party.

Uncapped by Brazil as things stand, the 1999-born ace played the highest numbers of Serie A minutes last season for his employers, proving his influence on proceedings. Across 53 outings in all competitions, Ederson scored seven goals and notched the solitary assist - but his best body of work is linked to his off-the-ball work.

Ederson's 23/24 Serie A Stats vs Atalanta Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,875 1st Goals 6 =4th Pass success rate (%) 84.4 8th Tackles per game 2.3 2nd Interceptions per game 1.1 4th Overall rating 6.92 6th

An all-action midfielder capable of screening the back line, Ederson would be a brilliant addition to Slot’s young and talented squad. That said, The Athletic’s James Pearce recently implied that Liverpool closing in on a deal was not the case.

The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has responded to the rumours on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that should the Reds get a deal through the door for the sought-after 24-year-old, then it would be a ‘very good signing’.

“If Ederson goes to Liverpool very good signing.”

In truth, Manchester United are crying out for a midfielder of a similar ilk to Ederson themselves. With the futures of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat up in the air and Christian Eriksen’s leggy performances proving to be detrimental, Ederson would be a great signing for them.

Kelleher Hoping for Premier League Move

Goalkeeper’s Anfield future in doubt

As much as acquiring new additions will be for Slot and his team this summer, either keeping hold of his current players or offloading those surplus to requirements will be equally important with a number of discussions needing to be had over contract situations. Caoimhin Kelleher, who has played 47 times for Liverpool’s senior side, sees his contract expiring in the summer of 2026 but could be on his way out this summer all in the name of increased game time. At Anfield, the Cork-born shot stopper will always be second fiddle to Allison.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Kelleher conceded 32 goals and kept five clean sheets in 26 appearances across all competitions.

As such, Kelleher is, according to Football Insider, set to push for a move away during this summer’s trading period and he is reportedly ‘keen’ to remain in England’s top flight in a bid to become a club’s first choice option between the posts. Earlier in 2024, Celtic were the leading candidate for his signature - but he could be set to snub any attempt from the Scottish outfit on the back of his Premier League aspirations.