Edgar Berlanga is making a name for himself because of what he’s done inside the ring, and his star-potential-personality. The New York native just lost to one of the sport’s biggest names yet defeat had not deterred the 27-year-old’s confidence one bit. As heard in a recent interview post-fight, Berlanga has his future mapped out.

It’s rumored that the Canelo Alvarez and Berlanga fight snagged over 700,000 pay-per-views which speaks to the on-camera presence that the young Puerto Rican fighter has. His mic skills are undeniable and when joining Sway’s Universe radio show, the boisterous super-middleweight talked about others seeing his potential:

"He was just telling me that I’m gonna be a world champion, and I’m gonna be a superstar," Berlanga said of Canelo.

"And he was just giving me my flowers. And his mom and his family seen me after the fight, and they told me you’re gonna be a superstar, you’re a superstar. You’re gonna be the face of boxing after this."

Edgar Berlanga Challenges Anthony Joshua

Berlanga teases a move up to heavyweight

We’ve seen fighters on numerous occasions move up in weight to challenge for another title belt. Fighter resumes like Manny Pacquiao’s, stand out as he has won world titles in eight weight classes. So, it’s not uncommon to see a successful boxer test the waters in a high weight class, especially with the maturing of their frame.

What Berlanga suggested this week on X was to go up 40 pounds to challenge an elite heavyweight:

Now, while Anthony Joshua may appear ripe for the picking after his brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois this past Saturday, there is a reason for weight classes. It’s a fun social media post, and it’s gaining attention, but when joining Sway’s Universe radio show this week, Berlanga’s tone was less than serious:

Could Berlanga fight Joshua?

It sounds absolutely ridiculous but let’s play along

If the young and confident fighter is not saying or posting about fighting Joshua in jest, and is completely serious about this mismatch, then let’s play along for a second. Yes, former heavyweight champion and knockout artist, Deontay Wilder, often weighed in under 220-pounds. But the 6’ 6” tall boxer has a much wider frame than the 6’ 1” Berlanga. We have also heard Canelo in recent years suggest he'd fight for the cruiserweight world title, or even heavyweight — as Eddie Hearn once claimed the Mexican could fight Oleksandr Usyk.

The confidence that Berlanga wields is a powerful weapon — probably the most powerful among the elite in combat sports, but the path to true greatness lies within his division first and then possibly light-heavyweight. With a few big-time performances against Jaime Munguia, Caleb Plant and David Benavidez, Berlanga would be 100% knocking on the door of a fight against 175-er Dmitry Bivol (should he still be the LHW champ).