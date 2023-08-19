Highlights Edge seemingly retired for a second time after his 25th anniversary match on WWE SmackDown, securing a fairytale ending with a crushing Spear and heartfelt farewell.

Edge had previously addressed retirement rumours, stating that he honestly doesn't know what the future holds for him in wrestling.

Edge's career has been marked by championship belts, unforgettable fights, and a villain arc, making him one of the all-time greats in the WWE.

As the curtain came down on another episode of WWE SmackDown last night, so too did the career of the icon Edge, so it would seem, as he took to the microphone after the show went off-air to discuss his own future, with plenty of reports suggesting he's retiring for a second time, and retiring for good this time around.

During his 25th anniversary match, Edge, or Adam Copeland, faced off against Irishman Sheamus in what turned out to be another classic addition to Edge’s already esteemed career with the organisation. In what was purely a bout between friends, Edge illuminated his timeless worth to the WWE with a trademark performance. Having been thwarted by Sheamus’ trademark Brogue Kick when lining up a spear, Edge looked like his years were catching up to him. However, he rallied late on and delivered consecutive crushing spears and hauled his arm across his opponent to secure what is sure to be the fairytale ending.

The brilliance of commentator Michael Cole quickly came to the fore, as he shed light on the magnitude of the situation and painted a worthy synopsis of Edge’s 25-year tenure in the WWE.

Edge's farewell after SmackDown went off-air

The Hall of Famer endorsed the overwhelming support from his adoring fans with a heartfelt sob and a few words of farewell once the cameras had officially stopped rolling, meaning only those in attendance got to hear what he had to say. However, fortunately for us, some fans filmed the moment and posted it online, meaning we can now all hear what he had to say about his own future.

Edge had already addressed whispers within the WWE scene that his retirement was on the cards in a recent interview with ET Canada. “Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer that everybody's going to want: I truly don't know,” he said.

“I really, really, can — with 100% truth — say I don't know. That's strange for me... but I don't; I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don’t know.”

The preamble to the episode of SmackDown last night, the countless montage clips of Edge that flooded the broadcast, and the big finale where Edge bowed out against Sheamus seemed to indicate only one thing - the end of a truly astonishing career. It is a career that has been laced with championship belts, unforgettable fights, and an unerring demeanour that accompanied him across his 25-year span in the ring. It was fitting too that Edge returned to his hometown of Toronto, Canada - where the Rated R Superstar made his wrestling debut on Canada Day in 1992 in an event at Monarch Park Stadium in Toronto.

Edge's career in wrestling

While under the banner of Adam Impact in the mid-1990s, Copeland quickly accelerated towards stardom by winning the MWCW Tag Team Championship twice alongside Legend, followed by another two ICW Fight Tag Team Championships. In 1996, Edge got his big break in the wrestling entertainment business and replaced Bob Holly in the opening match of a WWF house show.

Given his promise and commitment to the sport, the WWF offered him a developmental contract in 1997 and from there he quickly established himself as a mainstay. Despite losing his opening fight to Glen Kulka, Edge quickly stormed up the pecking order for his attitude, exuberance, and presumably for the money that he could make for the WWE and its CEO Vince McMahon.

Edge’s career burst into prominence when he formed an alliance with Christian. The pair forged an iconic tag team duo and in doing so heightened their own individual profiles within the sport. Edge, of course, would go on to enjoy a more successful career and once the dust settled on their partnership, the Rated R Superstar moved on to much bigger pastures.

In 1999, he snapped up his first professional title - winning the WWF Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Jarrett. What followed was the groundwork for creating his dynasty in the sport. In 2001, he won the King of the Ring, fending off some of the most elite names in the game in the process before winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with his new partner - the iconic Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

Then, in 2005, his career peaked as he won the coveted WWE Championship following a memorable battle with Ric Flair on an edition of Raw. An unlikely alliance with Randy Orton, the establishment of a rated-R-inspired group called La Familia and a cringey, yet whimsical intimate relationship with Vickie Guerrero started to sum up the USP of Edge. This period during Edge’s career also portrayed his villain arc, during which fans detested him. Hard to believe given how loved he is now, but at one stage during his career, Edge was the bad guy.

A record sixth World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 suggested that Edge was coming into the prime of his career, but he was quickly derailed by a horror injury. The very same injury which is still hindering him to this day.

In 2012, Edge was forced to bring an end to his WWE career after 13 years when he developed neuropraxia - which is a traumatic nerve injury which leads to an uncontrollable trembling of the body. His retirement on Monday Night Raw sent shockwaves through the WWE world, however, the general consensus was that Edge would return once the severity of his injury had been ascertained.

In 2020, Edge returned to the WWE in dramatic fashion at the Royal Rumble - at a time when the WWE was calling on the nostalgia of veterans in the sport as their popularity and global reach began to deteriorate. His return, given the nature of his injury, seemed impossible at times, but what fans will be grateful for now is that they had the chance to enjoy a few more moments with one of their all-time greats.

Friday’s show is where it surely has all come to an end. The show felt different to others in that it was purely a tribute to Edge and Adam Copeland. The video packages, heartfelt montages, and both kind and bitter words of farewell from other WWE fighters was truly the perfect send-off.

A second comeback may be off the cards, but given Edge’s influence within the sport, you might see him again in a different capacity in a few years. For now, though, it’s goodbye to an all-time great.