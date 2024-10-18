Manchester United have already made contact with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, with the German 'one of three' managerial candidates being considered as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Terzic led Dortmund to the Champions League final last campaign, beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid on the way to Wembley. Despite losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in the final, and finishing in an uninspiring 5th place in the Bundesliga, United executives are said to be huge admirers of the tactician.

While Ten Hag is still in the Old Trafford hot seat, reports suggest that if his side lose at home to Brentford this weekend, he could be given his marching orders.

Terzic on United's Managerial Shortlist

He's impressed the United hierarchy

With United enduring a dismal start to the season, accumulating just eight points from seven Premier League games and sat in 14th, the pressure is on Ten Hag. The Dutchman was already said to be in the firing line in the summer, and thus the margin for error this campaign is slim.

After internal talks took place last week over the maligned manager's future, he's been granted further opportunities to reverse United's fortunes. However, the magnitude of the speculation linking the Red Devils with various other managers points to a potential change in the dugout being imminent.

Writing in the Daily Briefing on Friday morning, Falk revealed that Terzic is in the running to replace Ten Hag if the latter is dismissed:

"Another Dortmund coach is very highly rated on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist at the moment - it’s Edin Terzic. There has already been contact with the 41-year-old and they’ve been watching him since the summer. United is very impressed with how he reached the Champions League final with Dortmund. Terzic is also available on the market as a free agent, so let’s see how it works out with Erik ten Hag, but I heard that Edin Terzic is one of three candidates considered to succeed the Manchester United boss.

Terzic's current managerial record is limited to two separate spells at Dortmund. Replacing Luicen Favre in December 2020 as an interim coach, he won the DFB-Pokal at the end of the 2020/2021 season, defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final, and was appointed as the club's technical director.

Reappointed as manager in the summer of 2022, this time on a permanent basis, he led his team to the brink of the Bundesliga title in his first full campaign with the club, before last year's impressive European exploits, which saw him described as 'incredible'.

Terzic's Managerial Record Matches Managed 125 Wins 73 Draws 24 Losses 28 Win Percentage 58.4%

Thomas Frank Also on the Shortlist?

The Brentford boss is being linked to the job

While not confirmed, reports appear to indicate that Thomas Frank may also be one of the names on United's shortlist of potential Ten Hag replacements. The Brentford boss is understood to be 'open' to the prospective job, after holding talks with United.

Having led Brentford to promotion to the top flight in 2021, and since managing to establish the Bees as a Premier League side, the Dane has the track record to suggest he is capable of making the step up to a club under more spotlight. Renowned for his tactical acumen and composed personality, Frank is understandably admired by the United board, and reports suggest that the appointment is certainly plausible.

