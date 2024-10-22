West Ham United are eyeing former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic if they do decide to pull the trigger on struggling Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers were heavily defeated by London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and Lopetegui has found it difficult since his move to the London Stadium.

According to a report from Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Terzic, who spent time at West Ham as assistant to Slaven Bilic, is being eyed as a possible replacement for Lopetegui if the Hammers decide to make a change. The former Dortmund boss, who has been described as 'incredible', has regularly played an attacking 4-3-3 formation during his career, which could excite West Ham fans who might not be enjoying the football on display at the moment.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since leaving Dortmund, and according to Plettenberg, he's ready for a new challenge. Although he's spent time in the Premier League with West Ham as Bilic's assistant, he's yet to manage as head coach in England.

Related Tottenham 4-1 West Ham: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Tottenham strolled to victory over West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham currently find themselves sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table, just five points above the relegation zone. The defeat away to Tottenham will have been a major disappointment for the club, especially after the Hammers went 1-0 up. Lopetegui's side capitulated after going a goal to the good with the travelling supporters making their feelings known towards the end of the game.

Terzic will undoubtedly bring exciting football to the London Stadium, and that's what many West Ham fans will be hoping for. Although David Moyes brought success to the club, there's an argument to suggest that it wasn't the most pleasing on the eye to watch. Lopetegui is a similar manager, and as it stands, his brand of football isn't proving to be effective for the Hammers.

West Ham face Manchester United up next in the Premier League, before a trip to high-flying Nottingham Forest in what could be a crucial few weeks for Lopetegui.