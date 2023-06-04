Arsenal appreciate Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and have scouted him multiple times, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

As the Gunners look to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League once again next season, reinforcements may be necessary.

Arsenal transfer news - Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba, who is earning £52k-a-week at Leverkusen, has been linked with a move away from the German club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Football London, Kaya Kaynak recently revealed that Arsenal were taking a look at Tapsoba, but he expects him to be very expensive.

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes performing exceptionally this season, signing a central defender might not seem like an immediate priority.

However, Saliba suffered an injury towards the end of the campaign, and Arsenal's form dropped off significantly, potentially costing them the Premier League title.

Adding real quality throughout the squad, not just the starting 11, could be the difference next term.

The Burkinabe defender recently spoke about his future and the possibility of playing in England, in an interview with BuliNews.

When asked how he feels being linked with clubs in the Premier League, he said: "That makes me happy, of course. It’s something that shows I’m doing a good job and that I just need to continue. But Leverkusen is a big club, my head and heart are fully here right now, and then we'll see what the next step will be."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tapsoba?

Romano has suggested that Arsenal have scouted Tabsoba multiple times, and he's a player appreciated by the north London club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Tapsoba, it's about scouting. It's a player they know very well, and they had him on their list already one and two years ago, so he's always been a player monitored by Arsenal.

"They sent their scouts multiple times to follow the player in the Europa League, so he's a player they appreciate."

Would Tabsoba be a good signing for Arsenal?

He would certainly add some much-needed competition to Mikel Arteta's side.

The 24-year-old has averaged 1.5 tackles, 3.0 clearances, 4.2 total duels won, and 1.7 aerial duels won per game in the Bundesliga this season, as per Sofascore.

Although Tapsoba could struggle to displace Gabriel and Saliba in the starting 11, he would certainly be a smart addition in terms of adding more strength in depth in the side.