This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Play has been suspended during Inter Milan's visit to Fiorentina in Serie A after Fiorentina midfielder Eduardo Bove collapsed on the pitch. Cameras caught the 22-year-old being surrounded by his teammates desperately calling for physio to make their way onto the pitch after the Italian had gone down off the ball.

Medical personnel rushed to the scene whilst players from both sets of team surrounded the player to give him privacy while he received treatment. Members of both benches looked shaken as Bove was ushered into an ambulance. There is yet to be any further update on the Italian's condition.

The referee instructed both sets of players to leave the field as the game was temporarily stopped with a little over a quarter of an hour played.

