Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's departure from Stamford Bridge is now gathering pace, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has struggled to cement his place as Chelsea's number one.

Chelsea transfer news - Edouard Mendy

Mendy signed for Chelsea from French side Rennes back in 2020 for a fee of £22m, according to Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old was Chelsea's number two goalkeeper for the most part during the 2022/2023 season, starting just nine Premier League games, as per FBref.

Now, Mendy has been heavily linked with a move away from the west London club.

Reports have suggested that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli are interested in signing Mendy and have initiated contact regarding a potential transfer.

Considering the Blues still have Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal with Mendy simply warming the bench at the moment, it would make sense to accept a reasonable offer, which is likely considering the money Saudi clubs are spending this summer.

Chelsea also have young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in their ranks, so the loss of Mendy wouldn't have a detrimental impact on their squad and could bring in a significant amount of money.

After spending over £600m over the last few transfer windows, sales will be necessary.

What has Jones said about Mendy?

Jones has suggested that Mendy's departure from Chelsea is now gathering pace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that's been the case for a while. I reported a couple of months ago now about Mendy having a couple of options in France. I think that has been followed up recently too and is gathering a bit of pace.

"It's always really been the case that Kepa would be the guy that stays on. Now that Mauricio Pochettino is coming through the door, it's looking like it's cemented the case that Kepa will be staying and Mendy goes."

What's next for Chelsea?

Many Chelsea fans were concerned due to their excessive spending which could impact on their compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations, but clubs from Saudi Arabia appear to be saving the Premier League side.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that both Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are close to agreeing deals to move to the Middle Eastern country.

This could allow Chelsea to continue spending in the summer transfer window, offloading players who are unlikely to be central to their plans next season for significant fees.