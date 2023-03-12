Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy 'could go' as he's not interested in signing a new deal at the club, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old's long-term future may not be at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea continue to look for replacements in goal.

Chelsea transfer news - Edouard Mendy

Mendy signed for Chelsea on a five-year deal for a fee of £22m, as per Sky Sports.

The Senegal goalkeeper came straight in as number-one at Stamford Bridge for his first two years at the club, but has only featured in nine Premier League games so far this season, as per Transfermarkt.

According to the Evening Standard, Mendy is one of the players who could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Mendy has been out injured since the start of 2023 after breaking his finger, which required surgery, but he's now edging closer to a return to action.

It will be interesting to see whether Mendy can regain his number-one spot with Kepa Arrizabalaga currently between the sticks for the west London side.

What has Phillips said about Mendy?

Phillips has suggested that Mendy could be on his way out the door with Chelsea considering replacements for the 31-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Mendy is another one that doesn't look good at the moment.

"He's not looking to sign a new contract extension with Chelsea as of now, there's been no talks of late. Chelsea have also been pondering replacements for him so he could go."

Should Chelsea be looking to sell Mendy?

In his eight starts for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, Mendy has only managed to keep one clean sheet - 12.5% of the games he's played, as per FBref.

Kepa has managed eight clean sheets in his 17 starts for Chelsea this season, a considerably higher percentage of 47.1%.

Mendy is also behind Kepa for save percentage, with 67.6% compared to his teammate's 79.4%, the highest in the league for goalkeepers who have played more than one game this season.

Kepa also leads the way for pass completion for medium and long-range passes, which is a huge positive in the modern game.

Offloading Mendy and either finding a goalkeeper to compete with Kepa or take the number-one spot could be a smart move for Chelsea. The latter has clearly been the better goalkeeper this season and with Mendy not looking to extend his current deal, it makes sense to cash-in.