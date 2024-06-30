Highlights Edourard Mendy was unemployed in 2015, before being offered a one-year amateur deal as fourth choice at Marseille on a minimum salary.

The goalkeeper broke through at then Ligue 2 side Reims, before cementing himself as one of the best keepers in France with Rennes.

His move to Chelsea, spearheaded by former Blues and Rennes keeper Petr Cech, saw him lift the Champions League in 2021.

A lot of the Chelsea team that shocked Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final have left the Blues in the last three seasons. While full-back duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell remained, the rest of the starting XI on the night have departed. One of those players being goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who left for the Saudi League in the form of Al-Ahli in 2023.

During his three-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, Mendy not only established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe but also played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s triumphant European run under Thomas Tuchel in 2021. However, his story to such a status is compelling. At 22, he was unemployed and ready to pack in football entirely after a failed move to an English League One club. The Senegalese shot-stopper was convinced to persist with his footballing career after a year out of the game.

Related Top 10 Goalkeepers in Euros History Ranked by Shearer and Richards Alan Shearer and Micah Richards named their top 10 goalkeepers in European Championship history ahead of Euro 2024.

Mendy’s journey from rags to riches

From Ligue 2 to Chelsea No.1

The start of a footballing career, for some, can be some of the best years of their lives. But the formative years can often be some of the hardest as a player grafts in lower divisions, looking for any means possible to climb the footballing ladder. That was the case for Mendy, who came incredibly close to giving up on his dreams after numerous failed attempts to impress. Speaking with UEFA, Mendy said:

“A year is a long time to be without a club, so you think: 'Maybe I'm not cut out for this.' "I was lucky enough to have my family around me. They reassured me that I could succeed in football and told me not to give up." “[When I found myself unemployed at 22], I'd kind of been left high and dry by my former agent. I was angry inside. I was also annoyed that I was going back home because it felt like I was starting all over again. "Until then, I'd been independent, I'd been free, I'd had my apartment, [and] I'd had my salary, so I hadn't needed anyone. Then I suddenly found myself clearly needing my family, when it had been me helping them until then. I felt embarrassed, and there was also this feeling of impatience because it was a very long year."

Related 8 Best Goalkeepers in Penalty Shootouts of All Time World Cup-winning wind-up merchant Emi Martinez ranks among the best penalty shootout specialists of all time.

Marseille would be the club that offered Mendy a way into the senior game via a one-year amateur deal in 2015 as the club's emergency option choice on a minimum salary. Despite never featuring for the first team, Mendy spent his season with Marseille's reserve team. Clearly he impressed in the second team as Reims took a chance.

Dropping down a division to Ligue 2, in the hope of consistent minutes, it would actually be in his second season with the club that he would emerge as a starting option, with his 18 clean sheets propelling his side into the top flight. Another successful individual season would attract the league’s best, with Rennes piping rivals to a cut-price deal for €4 million.

Again, a familiar story, it wasn't a long stay. Even in a shortened league campaign due to COVID, Mendy looked like he could go up a level, which, with the aid of former Rennes goalkeeper Petr Cech, would happen to be Chelsea.

"Petr [Cech] called me. He said: 'Listen, only one goalkeeper is going to sign for the club, and it will be you. I only want you.' "When a keeper like Petr, with the career he had and being the Chelsea legend he is, tells you that, it calms you down a bit."

Edouard Mendy's Career Stats in France Club Appearances Clean Sheets Reims 86 37 Rennes 34 13

Mendy’s Trophy-Laden Peak

The goalkeeper collected club, international and individual honours

At Chelsea, the Champions League win would be the apex of his unexpected rise to one of the world’s best. Winning the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup off the back of continentory glory, aswell as international acclaim with Senegal as African Cup of Nations winners in 2021. Not only was he winning team honours, Mendy's performances saw him sweeping up individual awards too, such as the FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award. Althought it was a relatively short career at Chelsea, he departed with three of the biggest trophies there is on offer.

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Premier League History The 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

Considering that 10 years ago, Mendy was not sure what the next day would hold, his rise from unemployed to one of the best-paid goalkeepers in world football is a commendable modern-day tale from rags to riches.

Edouard Mendy's Chelsea career Appearances 105 Clean sheets 49 Honours UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 27/06/24).