Leeds United could go through a bit of a rebuild at Elland Road this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has named a player who is 'open-minded' about joining the club, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With multiple players expected to leave after their relegation to the Championship, the Yorkshire club could need multiple additions.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

So far this summer, Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Tyler Roberts, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca are among some of the players to have already departed from Elland Road.

In terms of incomings, Leeds recently completed the signing of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, but you'd imagine that's only the beginning of their attempts to strengthen the squad.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently explained that Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison are also attracting interest this summer, with the former in talks to join Everton.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are looking to strengthen in multiple different positions, and the next couple of weeks could be busy in Yorkshire.

One player who has been linked with a move to Leeds this summer is Edouard Michut, with Romano also confirming their interest in the young player, who was on loan at Sunderland last season.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has suggested that Paris Saint Germain youngster Michut is open minded about a move to Leeds this summer.

The journalist adds that he would be an 'astute addition' at Elland Road and would offer 'something a bit different' to Daniel Farke's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Michut would offer something a bit different to Leeds and he is open-minded about the move as it could fit his style of play.

"He could have stayed at Sunderland but he wasn’t getting on the ball enough and at Leeds, a side we have to expect will dominate games, would give him more opportunity to get on the ball and make things happen.

"He has a nice bit of creation about him and what he lacks in experience he makes up for in technical quality. I think he would be a really good addition to the squad as they are going to need various tools for different types of games and, in the middle, it does seem like they are light of someone who can bring what he can.

"Leeds do have limitations in terms of their spending in the Championship this season and this could be an astute addition."

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds will be desperate to bounce back and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Reinforcements will be necessary, as they look to replace some of the players who have already left the club.

As per German outlet BILD, Leeds are readying an offer for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

It's also understood that AC Milan striker Divock Origi is a target for the Championship club this summer.

Whether the likes of Nubel and Origi would be willing to play in England's second tier remains to be seen, but either way, Leeds will need multiple additions this summer.