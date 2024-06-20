Highlights Man Utd may pursue West Ham's Edson Alvarez to strengthen their midfield.

Alvarez previously worked with Erik ten Hag, adding to the allure of a potential move.

Despite the high price tag and West Ham's dependence on Alvarez, Man Utd are considering the option.

Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bringing in an additional midfielder could be one of United's priorities this summer as they look to drastically improve after a disappointing 2023/2024 season. The future of Casemiro is uncertain while Christian Eriksen is reaching the latter stages of his career, and Erik ten Hag might be looking to upgrade in multiple positions after failing to progress last term.

Alvarez could now be an option for the Red Devils, despite joining the Hammers only last summer. The Mexican international has worked with ten Hag before during his time at Ajax before he made the move to the Premier League.

Edson Alvarez Now an Option for Man Utd

He's been discussed internally

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that one of the options that Manchester United have discussed is West Ham's Alvarez. The respected journalist reiterates that it's not going to be an easy deal for the Mexican star, with the Hammers likely to demand a hefty fee...

"Internally they are discussing several options in case Casemiro leaves the club and in case there will be room with FFP for a new midfielder. Man Utd are assessing some opportunities and some options. One of the names they discussed in the recent days is also Edson Alvarez from West Ham. Very expensive, very difficult deal, because for West Ham, he's a crucial player."

West Ham forked out a fee of £35m last summer for Alvarez to move to the London Stadium, so there's a good chance they'd be looking to make a profit if he were to depart in the transfer window.