West Ham United are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Mexican midfielder could be on the move this summer after missing out last year.

West Ham United news - Edson Alvarez

Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Ajax for the last few years now.

A move to Chelsea appeared to be close last summer, and Alvarez expressed his disappointment following the transfer window closing.

He said: "There was interest from Chelsea. Nobody expected that they would make another offer. It was a difficult situation. Ajax really couldn't do anything. They didn't have a player in my position.

"Of course I fought as far as I could. I didn't want to do that too much. Because I know the responsibility I have within the club. I am very disappointed, but I am convinced that sooner or later a big club will come for me."

Clearly, a move away from the Eredivisie club is of interest to Alvarez, and now another London club have expressed their interest in the midfielder.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are keen on bringing in Alvarez as a replacement for Declan Rice, with Ajax set to demand in the region of £45m.

What has Sheth said about Alvarez?

Sheth has suggested that West Ham are taking a look at Alvarez as they plan for life without Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They're also looking abroad for players are West Ham, Edson Alvarez. I think he was linked with Chelsea a couple of windows ago, close to joining them. West Ham maintain an interest in Edson Alvarez as well. So, a couple of players that they are looking at, just planning for life without Declan Rice."

Would Alvarez be a good signing for West Ham?

If the Hammers are expected to find a player on the same level as Rice, then they may end up being disappointed.

However, Alvarez is an exciting midfielder who has enjoyed an impressive spell with Ajax.

During the 2022/2023 season, Alvarez averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.29, after scoring three goals and providing three assists in the Eredivisie.

The Mexican midfielder has also managed 2.3 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 2.4 clearances per game.

If Chelsea come back in for him, then it could be difficult for West Ham, but he'd certainly be an excellent addition.