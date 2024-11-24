It was revealed earlier this year that Edu Gaspar, sporting director of Arsenal, would be departing the North London club, reportedly to take up a role overseeing the clubs owned by Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis. Edu became Arsenal’s first-ever sporting director in 2022, having previously served as technical director since 2019.

Edu has overseen the appointment and rise of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, the Spaniard having offered the Gunners consistent challenges for honours for the first time since the departure of Arsene Wenger in 2018. It remains to be seen who will replace the Brazilian, who played for Arsenal between 2001 and 2005, but reports are circulating and names are being suggested.

With all the intrigue surrounding Edu’s eventual replacement, it is surely worth asking the question, just which sporting director could we realistically see move to North London to take over the same job with Arsenal?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have differing entrants depending on the opinions of the writer. With that being said, this list has been ranked with a focus on realism, options that could understandably take a job at the Emirates. Txiki Begiristain, for example, has not been included here. While the Spaniard will be departing Manchester City at the end of the season, he realistically will not be leaving to take over a title rival straight away.

Related Gary Neville Finds Edu's Arsenal Exit 'Immensely Strange' Gary Neville has revealed that he believes Edu's departure from Arsenal is strange.

Potential New Sporting Directors for Arsenal Name Current Club Former Club(s) Roberto Olabe Real Sociedad N/A Luis Campos Paris Saint-Germain Monaco, Lille Phil Giles Brentford N/A Michael Zorc N/A Borussia Dortmund Simon Rolfes Bayer Leverkusen N/A Andrea Berta Atletico Madrid N/A Florian Maurice Nice Stade Rennais

7 Florian Maurice

Nice

After 14 years of playing as a striker, Florian Maurice called time on his career in 2005, being appointed as a scout with Lyon four years later. Maurice would hold that position for over a decade until, in 2020, Stade Rennais appointed him as their new technical director.

Maurice would spend four years with Stade Rennais and it was under his vision that the club developed into a consistent challenger for European football. The club finished in the top six of Ligue 1 in each of Maurice’s four seasons at the club, as they often pushed into the knockout stages of European competitions and reached a Coupe de France semi-final in the 2023/24 season.

Earlier this year, it was announced by Stade Rennais that Maurice’s contract had been terminated after a mutual agreement was reached. He was soon after that announced as Nice’s new sporting director, with president Jean-Pierre Rivere saying of Maurice, “with him, we’re choosing reliability, expertise and a long-term vision,” as manager Franck Haise was appointed at the same time.

At the time of writing, Nice are 6th in the league after 11 games played, having lost just twice thus far this season. Given how recently Maurice joined Nice, he is perhaps more of an outlier than others on this list, but in modern football, it is far from uncommon to see people, players or otherwise, move on after just one campaign, with an opportunity the size of Arsenal perhaps being big enough for such a move to materialise.

6 Andrea Berta

Atletico Madrid

Italian Andrea Berta was appointed as sporting director of Atletico Madrid in 2017, the same year that the Madrid side moved from their old, Vicente Calderon stadium to the Wanda Metropolitano. He had previously spent four years with the club as a technical director, overseeing them reach two Champions League finals. In the seven years since his appointment as sporting director, the club have won a Europa League title in 2018 and the 2020/21 La Liga title.

Berta has been given credit for overseeing a change in Atletico’s transfer policy, guiding them away from financial mismanagement. Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in the Italian before, with teams of that calibre being tempted to appoint him suggesting he is of high worth.

Whether Berta would depart Atletico, a club he has been linked to for over a decade, remains to be seen, but it seems plausible that Arsenal will at least consider his name in their search for a new sporting director to succeed Edu.

Related Ranking the 15 Best Sporting Directors in World Football Richard Hughes has been confirmed as Liverpool's new sporting director, and is among the best in the world.

5 Simon Rolfes

Bayer Leverkusen

A former midfielder, Simon Rolfes’ connection to Bayer Leverkusen stretches back to 2005, when he joined them as a player after a season with Alemmania Aachen. Retiring after a decade of service, Rolfes was then appointed as Leverkusen’s academy manager in 2018, moving onto the position of sporting director that same year, which was upgraded in 2022 to the title of “managing director of sport.”

Particularly in recent years, Leverkusen have risen to a high pedestal under the guidance of Xabi Alonso who, under Rolfes’ supervision, guided the club to an unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double-winning season, also reaching the Europa League final that they lost 3-0 to Atalanta.

Signings made during Rolfes’ tenure include the feared wing-back duo of Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong, midfielder Granit Xhaka and striker Victor Boniface, amongst many others. It is understandable that Rolfes’ stock has gone up exponentially and it would make sense for the Gunners to at least consider the German as an option, though it is hard to know whether the challenge would be tempting enough for Rolfes to leave a club, on the up no less, that he’s been affiliated with for nearly two decades.

4 Michael Zorc

N/A

Few are as interlinked with any one club as Michael Zorc is with Borussia Dortmund. Born in the city and joining the club’s youth academy in 1978, Zorc made his senior debut three years later and spent his entire, 17-year career with Die Schwarzgelben, winning two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League towards the end of his career.

Upon his retirement, Zorc was swiftly appointed as the club’s sporting director, a position he would hold until stepping down in 2022 to end a 44-year affiliation with Dortmund. Zorc was a key figure, alongside Hans-Joachim Watzke, in helping the club escape the financial troubles that plagued them in the 2000s, ultimately guiding them towards three Bundesliga titles in 2002, 2011 and 2012, the latter two being won by a certain Jurgen Klopp.

Zorc has not worked as a sporting director since his departure from Dortmund and his current status of being unemployed may lead Arsenal to consider the German as Edu’s replacement. It is hard to imagine Zorc ever working for another German team, so were he to re-enter the world of football in his previous position, it would most likely be for a club based abroad, such as Arsenal.

3 Phil Giles

Brentford

Phil Giles has spent almost a decade at Brentford, having originally been hired alongside Rasmus Ankersen as co-directors of football. Ankersen has since departed and now holds the same role at Premier League club Southampton, while too being the president of Goztepe.

Giles, however, has remained, and has overseen Brentford’s rise into a consistent Premier League presence. Giles has been at the forefront of negotiations for the likes of Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbuemo, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa and many more, including recent, costlier additions like Nathan Collins, Kevin Schade and Fabio Carvalho.

Brentford’s recent rise is nothing short of admirable and Giles, alongside long-serving manager Thomas Frank, deserve the utmost respect for the job they’ve done. With Giles’ quality, though, comes suitors. Given his calibre and location, already being based in the capital, it would make sense for Arsenal to at least consider Giles as Edu’s replacement, given both the logistics and potential for a massive upside.

2 Luis Campos

Paris Saint-Germain

Spending over a decade as a manager after a brief, two-year playing career, Luis Campos first earned his flowers as a sporting director during a three-year stint with Monaco between 2013 and 2016. Some major signings included the arrivals of Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez, Joao Moutinho and Fabinho, amongst many others.

Not only did Campos make smart signings, but was a strong negotiator with regards to outgoings. Anthony Martial became the most expensive teenager in football history, at the time, when he joined Manchester United in 2015. Sales of others like Geoffrey Kondogbia, Layvin Kurzawa and Yannick Carrasco saw Monaco make well over £100 million in one window.

Campos joined Lille in 2017, though he oversaw a tough first season in which the club only just avoided relegation. The following season, however, saw Lille return to Champions League football after seven years. In his three years with Lille, Campos negotiated the transfer that sent Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £72 million and brought in talents such as Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen and veterans Jose Fonte and Loic Remy.

Almost two years after his stint at Lille came to an end, Campos joined Paris Saint-Germain and has overseen a shift in transfer policy, with the Parisians focusing more on young talents with room to grow, the likes of Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha having arrived in the French capital.

Sky Sports have reported that Arsenal are considering Campos’ name as a replacement for the recently-departed Edu. It would make sense as an appointment for the Gunners, who would be bringing in a proven and experienced sporting director in Campos should they choose to pursue him.

Related PSG Director Responds to Rumours of £169m Lamine Yamal Bid Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has fallen short of rubbishing suggestions that a big-money offer was made for Lamine Yamal

1 Roberto Olabe

Real Sociedad

Roberto Olabe spent a decade playing professional football as a goalkeeper. He was a Real Sociedad player for the final four years of his career, playing as second choice to Alberto before retiring in 1999. He managed sporadically between 1999 and 2012, including a brief stint as Sociedad manager, before moving into a director of football role with them, departing in December 2005 to manage Eibar.

In 2018, Olabe returned to Real Sociedad, once again becoming their director of football in March to replace Loren in his third spell at the club, having served briefly in the role in 2016. Under his guidance across six years, Sociedad would not only win a Copa del Rey in 2020, but have since achieved the honour of Champions League qualification.

Olabe oversaw young, promising talents like Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak coming to the club, who turned them into stars that they sold for high fees. Within the club, youth talents like Mikel Oyarzabal, Robin Le Normand and Martin Zubamendi all rose through the ranks to become consistent starters.

When it was announced that Olabe would be leaving Sociedad at the end of the season, a year before his contract was due to expire, it drew many eyes. Maybe Arsenal were one of those clubs before Edu’s departure, but such an event, combined with potential Northern Spain connections between Arteta and Sociedad, will surely make them look at Olabe with some more intent.