Arsenal’s Edu Gaspar era is over. The former central midfielder, who notched 127 appearances for the Gunners during his playing days, joined as the club’s technical director in July 2019 and was swiftly appointed as the club’s sporting director, becoming instrumental in their transfer business – in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Quite surprisingly, what awaits the 46-year-old guru is a move to join Nottingham Forest’s footballing empire – tripling his wage in the process – led by owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Related Arteta Will Help Select Replacement With Edu Set to Leave Arsenal Arsenal sporting director Edu is poised to walk away from the Emirates Stadium

During his time overseeing Arsenal’s transfer regime, the capital club made a total of 34 signings with them experiencing mixed success. In the wake of his departure, we’ve ranked all arrivals from best to worst – from the forgettable Pablo Mari to the indispensable Martin Odegaard.

34-21

David Luiz, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares all flattered to deceive

Close

Much was expected of Nicolas Pepe when he joined the north Londoners for a sizeable fee of £72 million – but a return of 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 outings didn’t exactly light up the Emirates Stadium. Switching the west of the capital for the club in discussion, David Luiz was the face of some of Arsenal’s toughest days in the Premier League – right before they became challengers for the English top tier crown.

The same can be said for Willian. An exciting – and equally unpredictable – winger at Chelsea between 2013 and 2020, he only lasted 37 games for the north Londoners. In that time, he notched just one goal. Signed for a fee just shy of the £30 million mark in 2022, Fabio Vieira was seldom used by Arteta and is back at his former club Porto, albeit on loan, after falling out of favour under the Spaniard.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Auston Trusty and Pablo Mari are ahead of 24-year-old Vieira in 29th, 28th and 27th respectively. The former failed to score or assist in his 39-game spell, while the latter played just 22 times before joining Monza in the summer of 2023. Trusty, for reference, notched zero minutes in a more-than-forgettable stint in London, but the club still made a profit – impressive! Cedric Soares joined the club on a free transfer but, given the torrid nature of his stay, is ranked at 26th.

Set to return to Arsenal in the summer of 2025, Lazio loanee Nuno Tavares is impressing in Italy but failed to impress in the Premier League – hence his unfavourable position on the list. Earmarked as a back-up to David Raya, Neto is yet to earn his Arsenal stripes – but given his age, know-how and experience, is viewed as a solid option for Arteta and Co. Signed temporarily from Chelsea in the summer just gone, Raheem Sterling fails to crack into the top 20 given the up-and-down nature of his career.

The 34 Signings Arsenal Made During Edu's Tenure Ranked - 34-21 Rank Player Transfer Fee Games Goals/Assists 34. Nicolas Pepe £67.14m 112 27/21 33. David Luiz £7.30m 73 4/1 32. Willian Free 37 1/7 31. Runar Alex Runarsson £1.68m 6 0/0 30. Fabio Vieira £29.37m 49 3/9 29. Albert Sambi Lokonga £14.69m 39 0/0 28. Auston Trusty £1.51m 0 0/0 27. Pablo Mari £5.04m 22 1/0 26. Cedric Soares Free 64 2/5 25. Nuno Tavares £6.71m 28 1/2 24. Marquinhos £2.94m 6 1/1 23. Neto Loan 0 0/0 22. Jakub Kiwior £16.36m 45 2/5 21. Raheem Sterling Loan 8 1/1

20-11

Kieran Tierney and Aaron Ramsdale endured mixed spells in north London