Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar has confirmed that he will be leaving the club, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has provided an update on the situation, claiming that the Gunners will begin a recruitment process to replace him with Jason Ayto in temporary charge.

It was confirmed by Arsenal earlier this week that Edu had made the decision to head through the exit door. The Spanish director played a crucial role behind the scenes for the north London outfit as they looked to become Premier League title challengers with Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Arteta reacted to the news in a press conference shortly after it was confirmed...

"Everything happened very quickly. Obviously I loved working with him and really enjoyed being alongside him on this incredible journey. From day one we have been together and I'm very grateful personally for all the work he has done for the club."

Ornstein has now suggested that Ayto will be placed in temporary charge in place of Edu and Arsenal are set to conduct a process to secure a permanent successor. Edu has been placed on a period of gardening leave as he serves his six-month notice period.

The Athletic's report confirms that Arsenal's leadership team will meet with the owners next week to outline squad-building plans for 2025. Naturally, Edu would have played a huge role in these discussions, but Ayto is now set to step up to represent the recruitment department.

The Kroenke family will now be in charge of finding a replacement for Edu, and Arsenal fans should have confidence in their ability to do so. They were the group who brought in Edu in the first place, and the Gunners have improved on the pitch during his time at the club.

Edu is now set to take up a new role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, overseeing their football operations. The Greek businessman also owns Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave. The Athletic confirm that a deal isn't completed just yet, but the expectations is that an agreement will be reached between the relevant parties.