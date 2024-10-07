Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is spearheading the Gunners’ interest in Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and is the driving force behind the Brazilian’s potential signing, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Under Edu and Mikel Arteta's leadership in recent years, the Gunners have placed a strong emphasis on their long-term future and are now considering a move for one of the most exciting South American prospects around.

Along with Real Madrid and Chelsea, Arsenal are closely monitoring the promising centre-back Reis, whose impressive performances in Brazil have attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs.

However, according to Jacobs, the North London giants' pursuit of the 18-year-old is not yet at the stage where Arteta needs to get involved in convincing the wonderkid to choose the Emirates as his next destination.

With a move to Europe looking inevitable soon, the Brazilian sensation has no shortage of suitors and could soon become the latest Palmeiras export to the continent, following in the footsteps of Real Madrid's Endrick and Chelsea’s Estevao Willian.

Gunners Keen on Vitor Reis

Real Madrid and Chelsea also interested

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that while Arsenal are keen on Reis, the Gunners may soon face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, both of whom are also tracking the 18-year-old:

“Edu in particular has been on Reis for quite some time, and is driving this one. Of course, Mikel Arteta is involved, but we're not yet at the stage where, like the club, from Arsenal's perspective, has pitched or the manager needs to get terribly involved. “But Edu, in particular, has made a point of leading this chase, if you like, and Real are there as well and Chelsea just wants all of the top talents from South America.”

Reis, who made his senior debut for Palmeiras earlier this year, has impressed with strong performances in Brazil’s Serie A and appears well beyond his years.

At just 18, the promising defender - described as being "exceptional" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig -has already made 15 first-team appearances, scoring two goals in 1,187 minutes of playing time this season. He was becoming a regular starter for Palmeiras until a muscle injury sidelined him for a few weeks in August.

The Brazilian starlet is primarily a centre-back but is versatile enough to play across the backline, including at right-back.

Vitor Reis Palmeiras Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 11 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 1.74 Aerials won per 90 3.16 Pass completion 91.9% Minutes played 827

Martin Odegaard Injury Latest

Still ‘weeks away’ from full fitness

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard remains ‘weeks away’ from full fitness, with the Gunners hopeful he will return for their Premier League clash against Liverpool on 27 October, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Norway international is expected to be out of first-team action for at least the next three weeks, after sustaining an injury during the September international break.

Arsenal have not provided a definitive timeline for his return, and Jacobs suggests there is ‘no rush’ to bring him back too soon.

The Gunners received a major boost this week with the returns of Mikel Merino and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both of whom featured in their 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.