Arsenal sporting director Edu ‘almost deserves as much credit’ as manager Mikel Arteta for their good form, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Gunners have been one of the surprise packages of the season and are in pole position to lift their first Premier League title since 2003/04 at this moment in time.

Arsenal news – Edu

Edu made over 100 appearances for Arsenal during his playing career and returned to the club as their technical director in the summer of 2019.

The 44-year-old was then named as the north London outfit’s first-ever sporting director in November 2022 which gave him ‘over-arching responsibility’ for their academy activities alongside his existing roles.

Arsenal have embarked on a substantial change in transfer policy since Edu became a key member of their hierarchy, lowering the average age of the first-team squad significantly.

While the likes of David Luiz, Willian, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been offloaded, several exciting youngsters have replaced them.

Edu and Arteta have brought in Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Benjamin White, and Gabriel among others to improve Arsenal’s fortunes on the pitch.

What has Taylor said about Edu?

Arsenal also added some experience in the shape of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho in January for a combined £33 million, and Taylor believes they have been ‘two master strokes’.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I feel like what he's done at Arsenal almost deserves as much credit as Arteta. I feel like the planning has been meticulous.

“The way that Arsenal didn't get Mudryk, and then they still come out with Trossard, who’s improved them, and the same with Jorginho, really.

“You've only got to look at the fact that Partey’s been injured and Jorginho’s slotted in so expertly. He has really kept Arsenal ticking, and I feel like they've been two master strikes.”

Who do Arsenal play next?

Arsenal are currently sitting five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings.

And Arteta’s charges may be confident of maintaining that advantage over the coming weeks as they are set to take on Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United in their next three top-flight fixtures.

Fulham are admittedly enjoying an outstanding campaign under the tutelage of Marco Silva, but it’s still a game Arsenal will be expected to win.