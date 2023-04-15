Eduardo Camavinga has the world at his feet.

The Frenchman burst onto the scene in 2019 when he made his debut for Rennes at the age of just 16.

Camavinga made a seamless transition from youth to professional football and soon became a regular for the Ligue 1 club.

He impressed to the point where he became one of the hottest properties in world football.

After a few seasons in Rennes' first team, Real Madrid won the race to sign the youngster in 2021.

Los Blancos paid £34.4m to secure his services and he signed a six-year deal with the club.

Eduardo Camavinga's impressive body transformation

Camavinga was 18 years old when he made the move to the 14-time Champions League winners.

He was already a highly talented midfielder when he arrived in Spain and possessed technical ability well beyond his years.

But, physically, there was still a lot to improve.

Camavinga has recognised that he could work on that aspect of his game and he has done just that.

The 20-year-old has recently posted some images of him in the gym and it's clear just how hard he's worked to improve his physique since signing for the club.

Below is an image of Camavinga in September 2021...

And below are images that Camavinga posted of himself on his Instagram page in April 2023...

That's some transformation in 18 months for the Real Madrid ace.

Eduardo Camavinga opens up on sessions with personal trainer

Camavinga recently spoke about his sessions with his personal trainer.

"As I have a physical trainer and now I play a bit more, we vary our sessions," Camavinga told RMC, per Marca.

"I told him that I had a tendency in the support runs that wasn't necessarily the best, and so we worked on that. In particular, we worked on liveliness, with mental things at the same time to work on the senses.

"We worked on the senses to improve reactivity. Also to process information. In the midfield, players come from everywhere."

Camavinga has made 38 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season.

He will almost certainly feature in his side's clash against Cadiz at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos are 13 points behind Barcelona and desperately need a win to keep their slim hopes of retaining the La Liga title alive.