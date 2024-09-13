Chelsea starlet Rio Ngumoha’s departure to Liverpool has ‘sent shockwaves’ through the academy community, and if the Blues are not careful, it may be "the tip of the iceberg", MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has reported.

The 16-year-old’s exit has reportedly been a "major blow" for Chelsea, whose transfer strategy of continuously signing players is now breeding distrust among their academy prospects.

According to the report, Chelsea’s young talents now feel ‘there is no pathway’ to the first team, while clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have clearly demonstrated how they integrate academy players into their senior squads. It was revealed in July that Ngumoha had decided to leave Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool becoming his chosen destination.

According to The Athletic, the clear pathway for young players at Liverpool – exemplified by the likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley – was a key factor in Ngumoha's decision to swap academies and take his talents to Merseyside.

Chelsea ‘Offered More’ to Ngumoha

Blues attempted to avoid his departure

Mokbel reports that Ngumoha’s arrival at Liverpool has marked Michael Edwards’ return to the forefront of academy recruitment, with this move dubbed his ‘back in town’ moment.

This signing is a statement for Edwards, who played a crucial role in convincing Ngumoha to join the Merseyside giants, despite Chelsea reportedly offering more to try and retain their promising winger:

“While Ngumoha's arrival won't necessarily be viewed as a big deal in the mainstream, it's one that has sent shockwaves through the academy community. “'This is Edwards' 'I'm back in town' signing,' said one insider. “There will be those that will say that Liverpool threw money at Ngumoha and his family to get the deal over the line. “But those with knowledge of the situation insist the winger was eventually offered more by Chelsea as they looked to avoid losing their talented youngster.”

Ngumoha arrives at Anfield with a strong reputation, having excelled in Chelsea’s academy sides. The promising teenager was named Player of the Tournament when Chelsea Under-16s were crowned national champions in 2023, and he has even trained with the first team, earning the label of a "top player".

The England youth international, who has accepted Liverpool’s offer of a scholarship, will join the club's U18 side for now.

Liverpool ‘Interested’ in Jamal Musiala

Among clubs eyeing a move for the 21-year-old

Liverpool are growing increasingly interested in Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who has no shortage of suitors in Europe, with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also keen on his services, according to CaughtOffside.

Musiala’s current deal is set to expire in less than 24 months, and he is far from agreeing a new contract with the Bundesliga giants, leaving the door open for a potential move.

According to the report, Bayern remain ‘confident’ of tying down the exciting attacker to a new deal beyond 2026, although Musiala is keeping his options ‘fairly open’.

The 21-year-old’s asking price could be as high as £150m, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or any of Europe’s other elite clubs would be willing to meet that valuation in the near future.

Jamal Musiala Bayern Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 24 10 6 Champions League 11 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-09-24.