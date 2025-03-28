Summary The Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, regardless of it being a second division.

The influx of money in the modern game means that the league has teams that can pay players high wages.

Of the 10 entrants featured, just four different teams are represented between them.

Although it is the second tier of English football, the Championship is often and rightly regarded as one of the best and most competitive leagues in the entire world. Each season, 24 teams go to battle and it is more likely than not that, at least until the final weeks of the campaign, the Championship table is tighter than many others in football.

Be it battling for promotion, fighting for safety or further establishment as a mid-table club, every side within the English second tier has something to aim for each season. Of course, the highly-coveted three promotion spots to the Premier League are every club's dream, with the Championship having proven in the past that any club can make a push for ascension in any given term.

Although the Championship is not England's highest division of football, that is not to say that there is little money in the second tier. Especially in recent years, with relegated clubs benefitting from parachute payments, many Championship clubs can now boast respectable coffers and as such, can offer higher wages to better players. With that being said, which 10 Championship players are currently the highest-paid in the division?

Ranking Factors

All figures regarding salary have been taken from Capology and are what this list has been solely based on. It is worth considering, however, that loan players have not been included in this article. All entrants play for their current clubs on a permanent basis.