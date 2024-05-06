Highlights There have been 23 different teams that have won the EFL Cup since its creation in 1960.

Arsenal have finished runners-up in the competition six times, which is more than any other team in the competition's history.

Liverpool have won more League Cup medals than any other team with 10, including four in a row between the years 1981 and 1984.

The English Football League Cup (EFL Cup) is one of the main cup competitions in English football. Founded in 1960, it is open to all 92 teams that make up the top four tiers of the pyramid, with the first round of games taking place in August and the final most commonly staged in the final week of February.

Initially, many top teams refused to take part in the competition, increasing the likelihood of a lower league team winning silverware. Nowadays, however, it is yet another honour that the elite teams in the country frequently fight over among themselves in a bid to add another trophy to their already overflowing cabinets.

Since the first edition of the tournament in 1960/61, 23 different clubs have won the League Cup and this article will look at each one of those teams and examine their record in the competition as a whole. The list will start with the 11 teams who have only lifted the trophy once and end with the team whose number of triumphs is in the double digits.

Every team to win the EFL Cup Year Winners Runners-up Winning manager 1961 Aston Villa Rotherham United Joe Mercer 1962 Norwich City Rochdale Willie Reid 1963 Birmingham City Aston Villa Gil Merrick 1964 Leicester City Stoke City Matt Gillies 1965 Chelsea Leicester City Tommy Docherty 1966 West Brom West Ham Jimmy Hagan 1967 QPR West Brom Alec Stock 1968 Leeds United Arsenal Don Revie 1969 Swindon Town Arsenal Danny Williams 1970 Manchester City West Brom Joe Mercer 1971 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa Bill Nicholson 1972 Stoke City Chelsea Tony Waddington 1973 Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City Bill Nicholson 1974 Wolves Manchester City Bill McGarry 1975 Aston Villa Norwich City Ron Saunders 1976 Manchester City Newcastle United Tony Book 1977 Aston Villa Everton Ron Saunders 1978 Nottingham Forest Liverpool Brian Clough 1979 Nottingham Forest Southampton Brian Clough 1980 Wolves Nottingham Forest John Barnwell 1981 Liverpool West Ham Bob Paisley 1982 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Bob Paisley 1983 Liverpool Manchester United Bob Paisley 1984 Liverpool Everton Joe Fagan 1985 Norwich City Sunderland Ken Brown 1986 Oxford United QPR Maurice Evans 1987 Arsenal Liverpool George Graham 1988 Luton Town Arsenal Ray Harford 1989 Nottingham Forest Luton Town Brian Clough 1990 Nottingham Forest Oldham Athletic Brian Clough 1991 Sheffield Wednesday Manchester United Ron Atkinson 1992 Manchester United Nottingham Forest Sir Alex Ferguson 1993 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday George Graham 1994 Aston Villa Manchester United Ron Atkinson 1995 Liverpool Bolton Wanderers Roy Evans 1996 Aston Villa Leeds United Brian Little 1997 Leicester City Middlesbrough Martin O'Neill 1998 Chelsea Middlesbrough Gianluca Vialli 1999 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City George Graham 2000 Leicester City Tranmere Rovers Martin O'Neill 2001 Liverpool Birmingham City Gerard Houllier 2002 Blackburn Rovers Tottenham Hotspur Graeme Souness 2003 Liverpool Manchester United Gerard Houllier 2004 Middlesbrough Bolton Wanderers Steve McClaren 2005 Chelsea Liverpool Jose Mourinho 2006 Manchester United Wigan Athletic Sir Alex Ferguson 2007 Chelsea Arsenal Jose Mourinho 2008 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Juande Ramos 2009 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Sir Alex Ferguson 2010 Manchester United Aston Villa Sir Alex Ferguson 2011 Birmingham City Arsenal Alex McLeish 2012 Liverpool Cardiff City Sir Kenny Dalglish 2013 Swansea City Bradford City Michael Laudrup 2014 Manchester City Sunderland Manuel Pellegrini 2015 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho 2016 Manchester City Liverpool Manuel Pellegrini 2017 Manchester United Southampton Jose Mourinho 2018 Manchester City Arsenal Pep Guardiola 2019 Manchester City Chelsea Pep Guardiola 2020 Manchester City Aston Villa Pep Guardiola 2021 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Pep Guardiola 2022 Liverpool Chelsea Jurgen Klopp 2023 Manchester United Newcastle United Erik ten Hag 2024 Liverpool Chelsea Jurgen Klopp

Related The 5 Biggest English Clubs to Have Never Won a Major Trophy The list includes four current Premier League teams and one side who finished runners-up

23 West Brom

1966

For the first six editions of the League Cup, the final was played over two legs, with both teams getting a chance to host. In 1966, West Brom faced West Ham in the final and were beaten 2-1 at the Boleyn Ground with the legendary Bobby Moore scoring the winner for the Hammers. Two weeks later, the Baggies took the East London outfit back to the Hawthorns and battered them 4-1 to earn themselves their first bit of silverware for 12 years. The following year, West Brom contested the first single-leg final at Wembley, but were beaten 3-2 by QPR before reaching the final again in 1970, and losing to Manchester City.

West Brom's EFL Cup record Winners 1966 Runners-up 1967, 1970

22 Queens Park Rangers

1967

The aforementioned QPR were the first-ever winners of a Wembley final in League Cup history, when they came from two goals down to beat holders West Brom in a thrilling final in 1967, with Mark Lazarus completing the turnaround for the Hoops in the 81st minute. The victory marked the first, and to date, only major honour in the club's history and was made all the more impressive by the fact that the West London outfit were playing in the third tier at the time. QPR did reach another final in 1986 and by that point they were a First Division club. However, they were soundly beaten 3-0 that day by fellow top-flight side, Oxford United.

QPR's EFL Cup record Winners 1967 Runners-up 1986

21 Leeds United

1968

Leeds United are one of the more relatively successful teams in English football, and experienced their Golden Age at the end of 1960s and early 1970s. Their 1968 League Cup success marked the first major honour in the club's history, although it wasn't the last, as the West Yorkshire outfit ended the following season as champions of England. In March 1968, Leeds met Arsenal at Wembley in the League Cup final, and it was Don Revie's team who emerged victorious thanks to a 20th-minute strike from Terry Cooper. Despite their success in the following years, the Lilywhites never won the League Cup again, although they did reach the 1996 final in which they were hammered 3-0 by Aston Villa.

Leeds United's EFL Cup record Winners 1968 Runners-up 1996

20 Swindon Town

1969

Swindon Town are undoubtedly one of the more surprising names on this list as this marks the only time the Robins have even come remotely close to winning some major silverware, and it came in particularly surprising fashion. Swindon were in the third tier when they reached the final in 1969, and were pitted against top-flight Arsenal, still licking their wounds after they were beaten by Leeds the year before. In arguably the greatest underdog story in the competition's history, the Wiltshire outfit won 3-1 against the Gunners, with their winger Don Rogers becoming a cult hero after scoring twice in added time.

Swindon Town's EFL Cup record Winners 1969 Runners-up N/A

19 Stoke City

1972

Stoke City are one of the most historic clubs in English football, with their establishment in 1863 making them one of the oldest football clubs in the world. However, despite being a founder member of the Football League and spending large swathes of their history in the top flight, their 1972 League Cup success is the major honour in their history. The Potters had reached the final in 1964, but were beaten over two legs by Leicester City. Eight years later, they made amends eight years later by beating strong favourites Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley, as midfielder George Eastham bagged the winner with 17 minutes left to go.

Stoke City's EFL Cup record Winners 1972 Runners-up 1964

18 Oxford United

1986

Oxford United had an enjoyable 1980s and reached the top flight for the first time in their history in 1985. Buoyed by future Liverpool stars John Aldridge and Ray Houghton, they were not only able to consolidate their position in the First Division, finishing a point above the drop zone in their first season following promotion, they also reached their first-ever major final. The Yellows contested the League Cup final with former winners QPR, in front of over 90,000 spectators at Wembley in April 1986. Houghton scored Oxford's second goal as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, making it almost certainly the greatest day in the club's history.

Oxford United's EFL Cup record Winners 1986 Runners-up N/A

17 Luton Town

1988

Luton Town reached the heady heights of the Premier League in 2023 under Rob Edwards, but such an achievement still couldn't quite match their 1988 League Cup success. The Hatters reached the top flight for the first time in their history in 1982 and became a mainstay of the top flight for the remainder of the decade before finally succumbing to relegation in the final campaign before the re-brand to the Premier League in 1992. They also won the League Cup in 1988, pulling off a shock 3-2 win over Arsenal, with Brian Stein scoring the winner in the final minute. Luton reached the final again the following season, but were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest.

Luton Town's EFL Cup record Winners 1988 Runners-up 1989

16 Sheffield Wednesday

1991

Sheffield Wednesday are a football club with a lot of history, but going into the 1991 League Cup final, they had not won a major honour for over 50 years. It was going to be a tall order for the Owls to rectify that fact as they were plying their trade in the second tier at the time, and they were up against a Manchester United side that were just about to get into their stride under Alex Ferguson. However, under Ron Atkinson, the man that Ferguson succeeded as manager at Old Trafford, Wednesday managed to pull off a shock result with midfielder John Sheridan scoring the winner in the 37th minute. They reached the final again two years later, and took an early lead before they were eventually pegged back by Arsenal and lost 2-1.

Sheffield Wednesday's EFL Cup record Winners 1991 Runners-up 1993

15 Blackburn Rovers

2002

Blackburn Rovers had suffered a difficult time of things after local millionaire Jack Walker had inspired them to the Premier League title in 1995, and slipped out of the top flight altogether just four years later. Graeme Souness brought them back up in 2001, and in their first season back in the Premier League, they recorded a top-half finish and reached their first cup final in over 40 years. In their very first Worthington Cup final, they were pitted against three-time winners Tottenham Hotspur, and managed to win 2-1 with their record signing, Andy Cole scoring the winner in the 68th minute.

Blackburn Rovers' EFL Cup record Winners 2002 Runners-up N/A

14 Middlesbrough

2004

Middlesbrough had come very close to winning their first piece of major silverware in the second half of the 1990s. Under Bryan Robson, they reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals in 1997, and were beaten in both by Chelsea and Leeds United respectively, before reaching the League Cup final again in 1998, and losing to Chelsea at Wembley for the second time in two years. Six years later, they reached their third League Cup final, under Robson's successor, Steve McClaren. They faced Bolton Wanderers in the final and made an explosive start with Joseph-Desire Job scoring in the second minute and Bolo Zenden scoring from the spot five minutes later, and despite Kevin Davies pulling one back after 21 minutes, Middlesbrough were able to hold on for their first-ever major honour.

Middlesbrough's EFL Cup record Winners 2004 Runners-up 1997, 1998

13 Swansea City

2013

In 2013, Swansea City became the very first non-English team ever to win the League Cup, and they halted a fairytale story in the process. The Welsh side were flying in the Premier League under new manager Michael Laudrup, thanks in no small part to the exploits of Michu, who was enjoying one of the greatest first seasons ever seen in the league's history. They reached their first-ever cup final after beating Chelsea across two legs in the semi-finals and were pitted against fourth-tier Bradford City, who had remarkably knocked Arsenal out in the quarters. However, Swansea showed no mercy on the underdogs and ran out 5-0 winners to win the Capital One Cup for the first time in their history.

Swansea City's EFL Cup record Winners 2013 Runners-up N/A

12 Norwich City

1962, 1985

In 1962, Norwich City became the second team to win the EFL Cup, and the first from outside the top flight. Taking advantage of the days when fewer top-flight teams would take part in the competition, second-tier Norwich reached the final and made easy work of Rochdale over two legs, winning 3-0 away at Spotland before beating them 1-0 at Carrow Road and winning their first major honour by a 4-0 aggregate scoreline. The Canaries would make the final twice more, in 1973 and 1975, and were narrowly beaten by Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively, before they lifted the Milk Cup trophy for the second time in their history with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in 1985.

Norwich City's EFL Cup record Winners 1962, 1985 Runners-up 1973, 1975

11 Birmingham City

1963, 2011

Birmingham City won the League Cup in 1964 in the most satisfying circumstances possible. It was a Second City derby across two legs as the Blues took on arch rivals Aston Villa and beat them 3-1 at St. Andrew's in the first leg. A superb defensive display in the second leg at Villa Park resulted in a goalless draw, which was enough for Birmingham to win their first-ever major honour. The Blues competed in the first-ever League Cup final ever to go to a penalty shoot-out in 2001 when they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in extra time before losing 5-4 on spot-kicks, but they did lift the Carling Cup in 2011 after Obafemi Martins capitalised on a defensive mishap from Arsenal and scored the winner in the 89th minute.

Birmingham City's EFL Cup record Winners 1964, 2011 Runners-up 2001

10 Wolves

1974, 1980

During the 1970s, Wolves won the League Cup twice in the space of six years. Their first triumph came in 1974 when they were pitted against Manchester City at Wembley and took the lead in the 44th minute through Kenny Hibbitt before City legend Colin Bell equalised on the hour mark. Legendary Wolves striker John Richards scored the winner with five minutes left to go and earned his side their first piece of major silverware in 14 years. They repeated the trick in 1980 when Andy Gray's solitary goal saw them pull off a major upset against European champions Nottingham Forest.

Wolves' EFL Cup record Winners 1974, 1980 Runners-up N/A

9 Arsenal

1987, 1993

It's fair to say that, in contrast to their impressive record of league titles and FA Cups, Arsenal have not had the best of luck in the League Cup over the years. No other team has lost more finals than the Gunners' six, and they have suffered multiple humiliations at Wembley, including against Swindon, Luton and Birmingham. However, Arsenal did manage to win the competition in 1987, pulling off a surprise win over Liverpool, who had won the double the previous season, thanks to a brace from Charlie Nicholas. Six years later, George Graham's side wrapped up their second League Cup title with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Arsenal's EFL Cup record Winners 1987, 1993 Runners-up 1968, 1969, 1988, 2007, 2011, 2018

Related 15 most successful English clubs in football history by major trophies won In football, trophies come with bragging rights. But which English club has won the most silverware in history?

8 Leicester City

1964, 1997, 2000

Leicester City won the Premier League for the first time in 2016 and their first FA Cup followed five years later, but prior to both of those achievements, they had enjoyed plenty of success in the League Cup. They won their first title in 1964 with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Stoke City and reached the final again the following year, but came unstuck against Chelsea. Under Martin O'Neill in the late 1990s, the Foxes reached three League Cup finals, winning two and losing one. In 1997, they were taken to a replay by Middlesbrough but eventually triumphed, before they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in 1999. However, they bounced back the following year, inflicting a 2-1 defeat on second-tier outfit Tranmere Rovers.

Leicester City's EFL Cup record Winners 1964, 1997, 2000 Runners-up 1965, 1999

7 Tottenham Hotspur

1971, 1973, 1999, 2008

Only two teams have won more FA Cup titles than Tottenham Hotspur, and they possess a similarly impressive record in the League Cup. They lifted the trophy in 1971 and 1973 with wins over Aston Villa and Norwich City respectively, but they were beaten 3-1 in the 1982 final by Liverpool. Their fourth final was in 1999 and saw them win 1-0 over Leicester, and they reached the final again three years later, only to lose 2-1 to Blackburn. In 2008, they won the Carling Cup for the fourth time with a surprise win over Chelsea, but lost on penalties to Manchester United the following year. Chelsea got their own back in 2015 with a comfortable 2-0 win and six years later, Spurs were beaten in the final again, this time by Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur's EFL Cup record Winners 1971, 1973, 1999, 2008 Runners-up 1982, 2002, 2009, 2015, 2021

6 Nottingham Forest

1978, 1979, 1989, 1990

Nottingham Forest appeared in six EFL Cup finals, winning four and losing two, between the years 1978 and 1992, and all were under the stewardship of legendary manager Brian Clough. The charismatic boss led them to glory in 1978, with a shock victory over Liverpool in a replay at Old Trafford, before they became the first team to retain their crown in 1979, winning 3-2 against Southampton. The following year, their run came to an end as they lost 1-0 to Wolves, but Cloughie's men were back to winning ways at the end of the decade, beating Luton in 1989 and Oldham in 1990, before they lost to Manchester United in 1992.

Nottingham Forest's EFL Cup record Winners 1978, 1979, 1989, 1990 Runners-up 1980, 1992

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 1980, Nottingham Forest became the first team to appear in three consecutive EFL Cup finals.

5 Aston Villa

1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996

Aston Villa were the very first winners of the League Cup in 1961 after they overturned a two-goal deficit suffered against second tier Rotherham United in the first leg by winning 3-0 at Villa Park. They suffered the ignominy of losing the 1964 final to arch rivals, Birmingham City and were beaten again in 1971, losing 2-0 to Tottenham. Villa bounced back in 1975, beating Norwich City 1-0 and then triumphed over Everton two years later, winning a second replay 3-2 following two draws. The Villains pulled off a shock 3-1 win over Manchester United in 1994 and won their fifth League Cup title in 1996 with a 3-0 thrashing of Leeds United. They would finish runners-up for a third time in 2010, as United got their revenge and again ten years later, when they lost to Manchester City.

Aston Villa's EFL Cup record Winners 1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996 Runners-up 1964, 1971, 2010, 2020

4 Chelsea

1965, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2015

Chelsea won the League Cup for the first time in their history in 1965, beating Leicester City over two legs, but were the victim of a huge upset in 1972 when they were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City at Wembley. The Blues didn't appear in another League Cup final until 1998, when they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in extra time, and they would go on to win a further two in the 2000s against Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, before they were beaten by Spurs in 2008. They got their revenge on Tottenham in 2015, but lost to Man City in the 2019 Carabao Cup final, before suffering two defeats in three years against Liverpool, in 2022 and 2024.