The English Football League (EFL) have hit back at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after he was overly critical of the Puma ball in use, suggesting it was 'tricky' to play with, during their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the first round of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

On Tuesday evening, the north London outfit missed a glut of chances to put themselves in charge of the two-legged semi-final encounter before Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon compiled misery on Arteta and his entourage’s silverware aspirations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arteta’s last major trophy won with Arsenal was the FA Cup in 2020, a few months after he took over from Unai Emery.

They now have a mountain to climb in early February as they travel to St James’ Park to overturn the two-goal deficit after experiencing their first home defeat of the season across all competitions – and Arteta claimed that playing with the Carabao Cup ball was ‘tricky’.

As things stand, while Nike balls are used for all Premier League fixtures, Puma balls are used in the Carabao Cup. That said, the latter, after putting pen to paper on a lucrative deal to replace the former, are set to take over as the manufacturer of the official Premier League ball as of the beginning of next season.

In the aftermath of their 2-0 defeat on home turf, when a mere three of their 23 shots were recorded as being on target, the Spanish tactician said: “We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better.

When pressed further for comment, he continued: “It’s very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies differently. When you touch it the grip is very different as well, so you adapt to that.”

In response, per The Guardian, the EFL have released a statement to defend their use of the Puma ball – one that has been the go-to ball since the 2021/22 season – by saying: “As is required throughout the professional game, the Puma ball used in this season’s Carabao Cup and in EFL competition since 2021-22 is tested in accordance with the Fifa Quality Programme for Footballs, and meets the Fifa Quality Pro standard.

"In addition to the Carabao Cup, the same ball has been successfully used in other major European leagues, including both Serie A and La Liga and our three divisions in the EFL. All clubs play with the same ball, and we have received no further comments of this nature following any of the previous 88 fixtures which have taken place in this season’s Carabao Cup.”

Irrespective of Arteta’s feeling towards the Puma ball, it’s something that will need to be forgotten about when they visit Newcastle’s home ground – one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history – for the second leg on 5 February if they are to book themselves a spot in the final.