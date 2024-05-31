Highlights Large sums - known as parachute payments - are made to clubs over multiple years following their relegation from the Premier League.

This system has been accused of giving an unfair advantage to those not in receipt of the payments.

English football's new independent regulator plans to address any issues regarding competitive balance and financial sustainability.

A notable gap is forming in the Championship between those in receipt of parachute payments and the rest of the division. The chairman of the English Football League, Rick Parry, is one of many invested parties to voice their growing concern over the issue.

The payment scheme was originally put in place in 2006 to help teams relegated from the Premier League for up to three years cope with the reduced revenues, and ensure the clubs remained competitive. If anything, it worked too well. History has shown that the clubs receiving parachute payments are far more likely to gain promotion back to the Premier League. In each of the last six seasons, two of the three promoted clubs have been benefitting from top-flight revenue.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Ipswich Town will also have their fall back into England's second tier cushioned by a golden mattress ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. This article explains what parachute payments are, how they work and what the future holds for the financial landscape of English football following the introduction of a new independent regulator.

Parachute Payments Explained

Each season, the Premier League makes payments to clubs relegated to the EFL Championship. These sums last up to three years, and in 2020/21, relegated clubs received £233m, an average of £33m per club. Should a side gain promotion back to the Premier League within three years, the parachute payments are stopped as they will benefit from the riches of the Premier League once more.

Upon its formation in 2006, parachute payments ran over four years before being reduced to three. The reduced revenue could be a real shock for clubs relegated from the Premier League. The broadcasting revenue alone is huge in the top flight. For example, Leeds United, who suffered relegation during the 2022/23 season, earned £48m in broadcast revenue, while fellow relegated club Leicester City earned £44m in 2023.

The payments have become a topic that has caused friction between the EFL and the Premier League, with the former wanting to abolish the parachute payment scheme. The main cause for concern is insufficient money making its way down the football pyramid from the Premier League. During the 2022/23 campaign, 92% of the distributable revenues made by the English game (a total of £3bn) went to the 20 Premier League teams and five clubs in receipt of parachute payments. The remaining 8% (£245m) was divided between the other 67 EFL clubs.

The authorities of England's top flight believe the parachute payments help clubs to remain competitive when promoted back to the Premier League. Promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is by no means impossible without the benefit of parachute payments. Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and Luton are recent examples of this, but it has become rare.

EFL Parachute Payments Season Clubs Receiving Parachute Payments Total Parachute Payments Average Payment per Club 2015/16 Bolton, Blackburn, Wolves, Reading, Wigan, Cardiff, Fulham, QPR, Burnley, Hull £171.8m £17.18m 2016/17 Reading, Wigan, Cardiff, Fulham, QPR, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Norwich £219m £27.3m 2017/18 Cardiff, Fulham, Hull, QPR, Aston Villa, Norwich, Sunderland, Middlesbrough £242.6m £30.3m 2018/19 QPR, Hull, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Swansea, Stoke, West Brom £265m £33.1m 2019/20 Cardiff, Sunderland, Swansea, Stoke, Huddersfield £170.5m £34.1m 2020/21 Cardiff, Swansea, Stoke, Huddersfield, Bournemouth £146m £29.2m 2021/22 Sheffield United, Huddersfield, Cardiff, West Brom £121m £30.25m

From the 2016/17 campaign, the EFL also began to operate a parachute payment system within the EFL and National Leagues. These sets of payments are structured as follows:

Clubs relegated from the Championship receive 11.1% of the basic award payment (£3.2m) to Championship clubs for one season.

Clubs relegated from League One 12.6% of the basic award payment (£920,000) to League One clubs for one season.

Clubs relegated from League Two receive 100% of the equivalent basic award payment made to League Two clubs in the first year following relegation. Clubs will then receive 50% of the equivalent basic award payment made to League Two clubs in the second year following relegation.

Solidarity Payments

The clubs within the EFL that are not in receipt of parachute payments receive solidarity payments. They are calculated as a percentage of the third-year parachute payment amount a club relegated from the Premier League would receive (20% of the equally shared element of Premier League broadcasting rights). The percentage rapidly decreases for each league. While the Championship receives 30%, there is a seismic drop for League One at 4.5% and League Two at 3%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Parachute payments have increased almost eight-fold in the last decade, leaping from £30m in 2010/11 to £233m during the 2020/21 campaign.

New Independent Regulator

Parachute payments are just one of the areas English football's new independent regulator will be tasked with addressing following a fan-led review. EFL chairman Rick Parry wrote to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in 2023 warning:

The impact of these payments on the competitive balance of the Championship, and on the sustainability of all other clubs, is a major concern for the EFL.

Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, dismissed the claim made by Parry. Insisting that the division with the most valuable clubs in the world is trying to close the yawning economic chasm:

A gap has built up. What I think we are trying to address is to close that gap, specifically parachute and non-parachute clubs in the Championship.

The new independent regulator will put a new licensing system in place. This system will require every club from the Premier League down to the National League to prove they have a sustainable business model, implemented by responsible custodians during the application process. Should the license be rejected by the regulator, clubs will no longer be able to compete. The independent regulator will have powers to impose new financial settlements, meaning they can force the Premier League to share more money across the football pyramid.

Parry wants a 25% share of pooled broadcast revenue with the Premier League, the abolition of parachute payments and merit-based payments across all four divisions. Abolishing parachute payments could prevent teams from being labelled yo-yo clubs, due to a select number of clubs achieving promotion to the Premier League and then suffering relegation, before bouncing straight back again.

Independent Regulator Timeline Period Event August 2019 Bury were expelled from League One after a collapsed takeover bid saw them unable to survive financially. December 2019 The Conservatives promise a fan-led review in its general election manifesto following Bury's expulsion. March 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic causes games to be held behind closed doors, impacting clubs' revenues. April 2021 The proposed European Super League, involving six Premier League clubs, collapses in a matter of days after widespread criticism. October 2021 Amnesty International urges the Premier League to review its owners and directors test following the Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United amid human rights fears. November 2021 An independent regulator is one of 10 recommendations made by a fan-led review. March 2022 Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich is sanctioned by the UK government as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. May 2022 Todd Boehly completes takeover of Chelsea. November 2022 Representatives of 29 clubs write to the government to continue with plans for an independent football regulator.

What the Future Holds

The persistent back-and-forth regarding parachute payments has also cast some doubt about the future of football's richest game, the Championship play-off final. The victorious side stands to earn a minimum of £170m upon their promotion to the Premier League. Luton Town were assured of at least £80m in parachute payments from the Premier League after clinching promotion in the 2022/23 play-off final. Had the Hatters avoided relegation from the top flight during the 2023/24 campaign, that total would have risen to £200m, taking their total uplift from promotion to an eye-watering £290m. 2024 play-off champions Southampton were propelled by a year's worth of parachute payments but still stand to earn at least £140m.

These hulking sums are likely to change with the independent regulator eager to have a fairer system in place when it comes to spreading money throughout the football pyramid and creating an even playing field. The financial landscape of English football could look completely different should the independent regulator implement a financial system that can benefit all four divisions. If all parties agree to the abolition of parachute payments, the reduction of prize money for winners of the Championship play-off final would likely follow.

Discussions will continue until all parties agree to the new financial outlook, with the Premier League adamant parachute payments should remain in place. They are strong in their belief that the payments allow impacted clubs to adapt to the reduced revenue and remain competitive should they return to the top flight within three years. Change is coming, it is just a question of when. Implementing a fair financial system that all parties will agree to will be the biggest sticking point for the independent regulator.

All financial data is sourced from BBC Sport, Deloitte and the UK Parliament.