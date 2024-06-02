Highlights Being promoted to the Premier League is just the start of the journey.

Recent promoted sides have faced relegation, showing the challenge of staying competitive.

Success in the Championship doesn't always translate to success in the top tier.

Following the conclusion of a dramatic EFL Championship season, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have confirmed their places back in the Premier League for the 2023/24 campaign. For fan bases across the country, the idea of promotion to the Premiership can feel like the start of something special for their clubs, but for the teams that do manage to achieve this, either by automatic promotion or via a playoff victory at Wembley, becoming a part of the top 20 teams in the country is only the start of the journey.

Being a high-achieving and successful side in the Championship is no guarantee for success in the top tier, as Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town would all discover this past year. All three promoted sides were relegated, which has not happened since the 1997/98 season, highlighting the difficulties of being competitive in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT looks back over the last nine teams to be promoted from the Championship, to see how they fared in the Premier League and also to consider where those clubs are now.

Promoted sides since the 2020/2021 season Season Promoted Teams 2020/21 Norwich City, Watford, Brentford 2021/22 Fulham, AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest 2022/23 Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town

9 Norwich City

Having suffered their fifth Premier League relegation the season before, Norwich City responded in emphatic style, securing both an immediate return to England's top flight and their second Championship title in three campaigns – whilst ultimately finishing with a lower goal record compared to other seasons, despite Finnish striker Teemu Pukki recording another superb goal haul, the Canaries enjoyed a rare and much-improved season in defence.

However, Norwich would be unable to replicate this form the following campaign and the perennial 'yo-yo' club would find themselves relegated, having obtained only 22 points and finishing 20th. The last two seasons have seen a restructuring at the club as they attempt to move to a more sustainable model for their next attempt at Premier League football.

A 4-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds United in the play-off semi-final meant that the Canaries would remain in the Championship for the coming campaign. With a refreshed squad, the fans should be in a buoyant mood heading into the 2024/25 season.

Norwich City PL Record - 2021/22 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 20 Norwich City 38 5 7 26 23 84 22

8 Watford

Watford Football Club has been a side that has been consistently inconsistent over the last few years. An ownership that is not afraid to chop and change managers on short notice, in search of success, has yet to achieve that outcome. Promotion back to the top-flight in 2021, under the management of Xisco looked to be a turning point for the club.

Still, a disappointing return to the Premier League saw the manager changed twice in a single season in a desperate attempt to avoid the drop. Neither Claudio Ranieri nor Roy Hodgson could work their magic to rescue a side that felt all but destined for relegation, ultimately finishing 19th in the table with only 6 wins to their name.

With two seasons in the Championship and a host of different managers to grace the Watford dugout, the Hornets now find themselves with Tom Cleverly as their permanent head coach, tasked with bringing another promotion back to Vicarage Road.

Watford PL Record - 2021/22 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 19th Watford 38 6 5 27 34 77 23

7 Brentford

In their first season back in the English top division since the 1946-47 season, Brentford would fare best compared with their promoted counterparts, as they could maintain their place in the division for longer than a single campaign. Under the stewardship of Thomas Frank, the Bees have gone from strength to strength.

Their debut Premier League campaign saw a 2-0 opening-day victory over Arsenal and was a sign of things to come for the West Londoners. In the later months of the season, Brentford found their stride, picking up 7 wins from 11 matches, finishing the season in 13th place and comfortably avoiding relegation.

The following campaign for Brentford would bring about more success, with the club securing a top-half finish. Having cemented themselves as a consistent Premier League team over the last three seasons, the toughest task for Brentford moving forward will be keeping hold of their talented head coach, as he is continually linked with jobs elsewhere.

Brentford PL Record - 2021/22 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 13th Brentford 38 13 7 18 48 56 46

6 Fulham

Fulham Football Club are no stranger to the top flight of English football, but after a few difficult seasons, they seem to have found their groove again under Marco Silva. The Portuguese manager tore apart the Championship in the 2021-22 season, with his free-scoring side scoring over 100 goals on their way to the title.

Many of the Cottagers' goals were scored by their talismanic striker Alexander Mitrovic, with the Serbian forward able to continue his stunning form in the Premiership, scoring 14 league goals en route to a 10th placed finish for Fulham.

Mitrovic's departure to Saudi Arabia last summer could have signalled trouble for the Craven Cottage faithful, but the squad stepped up to the plate in his absence and were able to survive comfortably in their second season back in the Premier League.

Fulham PL Record - 2022/23 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 10th Fulham 38 15 7 16 55 53 52

5 AFC Bournemouth

A second-place finish in the Championship saw AFC Bournemouth return to the Premier League after two seasons away. Initially struggling in the top flight, the board was forced to act after a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at the end of August, quickly dismissing Scott Parker from his role as manager, and replacing him with Gary O'Neil, in his first job in management.

A mixed campaign for the ex-Middlesbrough midfielder ended on a high with Bournemouth's place in the top flight secured by winning five matches out of seven, including victories over relegation contenders Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United.

However, O'Neil's time as manager would be cut short before the start of the 2023/24 season, with former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola appointed as his successor. Although the decision was controversial at the time, it would be vindicated with a higher finish in the league and clear progress demonstrated on the pitch.

AFC Bournemouth PL Record - 2022/23 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 15th AFC Bournemouth 38 11 6 21 37 71 39

4 Nottingham Forest

A first season back in the Premier League since the turn of the century would be a memorable one. With over 25 new signings brought into the squad to help keep them up, Steve Cooper's side would struggle for consistency throughout the campaign as they continually flirted with the prospect of relegation.

A 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the City Ground in the second-to-last match of the season would see Forest maintain their Premiership status for next season with jubilant scenes for the fans. A tricky follow-up campaign in the 2023/24 season would see Nottingham Forest deducted four points due to a breach of the league's profit and sustainability rules.

Forest secured their Premier League status on the final day of the season, following a 2–1 victory away to Burnley. They finished the season with 32 points, breaking the previous record for the lowest points tally of any surviving Premier League team set by West Bromwich Albion in the 2004/05 season, with 34.

Nottingham Forest PL Record - 2022/23 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 16th Nottingham Forest 38 9 11 18 38 68 38

3 Luton Town

A Premier League debut season for Luton Town ended in vain for the Hatters, as they were relegated at the first time of asking. Having gained promotion the previous season via the playoffs, Luton would be an entertaining outfit for neutrals to follow throughout the season, due to their unique home stadium and energetic yet chaotic style of football.

A leaky defence would be their undoing and the club would ultimately be relegated on the final day of the season following a 4–2 home loss to Fulham, combined with results elsewhere.

Astute signings in the off-season before their first Premiership campaign means that the club find themselves in a solid position for the upcoming Championship season, and it would not be surprising to see them back in the top division again soon.

Luton Town PL Record - 2023/24 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 18th Luton Town 38 6 8 24 52 85 26

2 Burnley

Vincent Kompany's first season as Burnley's Head Coach saw a radical change at the club. Commonly known for their pragmatic and defensive style of football at Turf Moor, the Belgian manager would introduce a free-flowing, possession-based approach that would see the Clarets return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Unfortunately, his footballing ideology would not translate well to the top flight, and Burnley would end the season in 19th place, having only been victorious on five occasions in the league. An immediate return to the Championship and with Kompany leaving the club means that the upcoming season may be another difficult campaign.

Burnley PL Record - 2023/24 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 19th Burnley 38 5 9 24 41 78 24

1 Sheffield United

Sheffield United's return to the Premier League was a torrid experience for their fans, as the club would finish bottom of the table. Following a 4–2 loss to Manchester United on 24 April, Sheffield United broke the record of 89 goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season set by Derby County in the 2007/08 season. Three days later, the club were officially relegated back to the Championship following a 5–1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

On the final match-day of the season, Sheffield United suffered a 3–0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, setting a new record of 104 goals conceded. This also resulted in a goal difference of –69, matching Derby County's negative record from the aforementioned 2007–08 season. Additionally, they set new records for goals conceded at home with 57, surpassing Aston Villa's record from the 1935/36 season, and recorded a home goal difference of –38.

Sheffield United PL Record - 2023/24 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 20th Sheffield United 38 3 7 28 35 104 16

Stats courtesy of TransferMarkt.