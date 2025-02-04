Southampton striker Adam Armstrong will get a chance to strut his stuff in the Championship once again after a lacklustre season in the Premier League, according to reports - with the EFL ratifying a last-gasp loan move to West Bromwich Albion in a deal that will see him feature in the second-tier for the second half of the season.

Armstrong, who nabbed 24 goals in 49 Championship games including the play-offs last season, almost single-handedly promoted the club under Russell Martin with three goals in three games at the business end of the season. But not for the first time, he's massively struggled to get to grips with the Premier League - scoring just two goals in 20 games for the south coast club.

A goal apiece against Merseyside clubs Everton and Liverpool in November remain his only strikes this term, and despite being utilised by new boss Ivan Juric, the Newcastle United academy product simply hasn't produced at this level - which will reportedly see him return to the Championship.

A report by The Sun reporter Jack Rosser on X (formerly Twitter) states that everything has been signed off by the EFL, which would see Armstrong make the move from the south coast to the West Midlands to join the Baggies on loan.

It's an absolute coup for Tony Mowbray, who previously managed Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers before selling him to Southampton at the start of the 2021/22 season - and it means that Armstrong will once again have the chance to shine in the second-tier.

His last three full seasons in the Championship have seen Armstrong score 16, 28 and 24 goals respectively - making him an incredible talisman at second-tier level. But equally, his record in the Premier League is nothing short of poor. Two goals in each of his three seasons in the top-flight at Southampton shows that he isn't quite at the level required for teams in the top division, and that has seen West Brom swoop.

Mowbray enjoyed his talents at Blackburn, and with the Baggies having only won one of their last five games in the Championship, he'll be hoping that Armstrong can score enough goals to fire them into the play-offs. West Brom have not won any of their previous eight away games and Armstrong's pace and finishing could be a catalyst for that to change.