eFootball 2023 developers Konami confirmed that popular game mode Master League will be returning to the franchise in this latest game and we have thought up five ideas which we think would be perfect for it.

Master League was created back when eFootball was known as Pro Evolution Soccer and allows you to take control of any team in the game and manage them for however long you want, somewhat like Career Mode in FIFA.

With this game mode currently unreleased, the gaming community are eagerly waiting for any new details, but sadly for now, there are none.

That's why we have thought to give Master League fans their fix by giving our opinion on what could make this game mode even greater than it already was.

5 Proper Cutscenes

Now that we have new generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, there is no excuse for gaming developers to make poor cutscenes in their games. With amazing graphics, proper cutscenes, with good narratives, is a simple way to massively improve Master League.

4 In-depth Tactics

We do not want Master League to only allow players to pick the formation when it comes to tactics; they should be able to edit the tactics in a very detailed way.

This will give the game mode more of a realistic feel and also make Master League have more of a difficulty level as players will need to perfect and get their tactics right depending on whichever side they are facing.

3 New and Improved Scouting System

With the way football games are created now, gamers look for high levelled players in their prime and also young up-and-coming players.

To make this work well, Master League needs to allow gamers to have a good scouting system, in which the scouts will return with in-depth reports revealing more than just the player's age and rating.

It should highlight other key stats, as well as the player's personality and how they work within a team to make sure managers pick the ideal player for their squads.

2 Randomize Player Appearance and Name When Regenerated

One thing that eFootball Master League is known for doing is bringing retired players back into the game. Players like Lionel Messi could retire in the 2025/26 season of your eFootball save, so they rebirth him in the form of a young star with huge potential.

These 'regens' are easy to find due to the fact that they will still keep the same nationality and appearance. They should randomise these regens with different names, appearances and size in order to make them harder to find.

1 Improve and Extend Edit Mode

In older versions of Master League, players have been able to edit the kits and badges of the club they create.

Now, with the rise of sports games and the gaming industry as a whole, players should be given the chance to edit a lot more in the game. It would be amazing if players could edit their stadiums, scoreboards, competitions, crowd tifos and much more.