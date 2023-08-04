Highlights The Season 0 update in eFootball brings real-life transfers and updated kits into the game, reflecting the dynamic nature of football and adding authenticity to the gaming experience.

Players can now customise their favourite club's jerseys and squads, allowing for a personalised and immersive gaming experience that fosters a deeper connection with the virtual football world.

The Season 0 update aims to bridge the gap between the virtual and real worlds of football, delivering unparalleled realism and setting new standards in gaming. It represents a transformation and celebration of the sport, ready to kick off a thrilling new chapter in virtual football gaming.

The most significant update in the eFootball calendar has arrived, marking a landmark moment for both enthusiasts and casual players of Konami's flagship game.

Dubbed 'Season 0: Ready for Action,' this eFootball update stands as a testament to Konami's commitment to delivering a gaming experience that mirrors the real world of football. Not only does it include updates to squads to reflect real-life transfers that occurred in the summer window, but it also introduces the new kits major clubs have released. This dual emphasis on authenticity and engagement makes the update a critical milestone in eFootball's evolution.

One of the standout features of this update is the real-time reflection of player transfers. As teams across various leagues make changes to their rosters, eFootball keeps pace, ensuring that the in-game experience remains as current and accurate as possible. This live tracking of player movement allows gamers to play with the most recent members of their favourite teams, following the transfers closely, and adds an additional layer of excitement and realism to the gameplay.

The introduction of new kits also plays a pivotal role in this update. As football clubs around the world reveal their new uniforms for the upcoming season, eFootball fans can immediately access these stylish and authentic kits in the game. Whether it's a change in colour scheme, a special commemorative logo, or a new design altogether, the Season 0 update ensures that the virtual world stays true to the real one. This alignment with real-world fashion trends in football adds a tangible connection to the clubs and players, creating a sense of identity and belonging among gamers.

In anticipation of the imminent football seasons, Season 0 also provides fans with unique customisation opportunities. This feature allows fans to edit some of their favourite clubs' jerseys and squads to authentically replicate the real-life sport. From adjusting the colours and adding personalised names and numbers to fine-tuning specific design elements, players now have the tools to make the game truly their own. This unprecedented level of customisation allows for an individualised and immersive gaming experience, fostering a deeper connection with the virtual football world.

At the core of Season 0 lies Konami's ambitious vision: "To offer football fans around the world an opportunity to enjoy a new football game, with unparalleled realism like never before." This guiding principle manifests itself in every aspect of the update. Every detail, every improvement, every new feature has been crafted with the intention of bridging the gap between the virtual and real worlds of football. It reflects Konami's relentless pursuit of excellence and their desire to set new standards in gaming realism.

In summarising all the updates that are coming to the game for Season 0, it's essential to recognise the holistic approach Konami has taken. The integration of real-time updates, the focus on visual authenticity, the expansion of customisation options, and the underlying commitment to delivering an unparalleled football experience form the cornerstones of this landmark update.

Season 0 of eFootball is not merely an update; it's a comprehensive transformation, a celebration of the sport, and a tribute to the fans. It represents a bold step forward in virtual football gaming, embracing the dynamic, ever-changing nature of the sport, and laying the groundwork for future innovations. Whether you're a seasoned eFootball veteran or a newcomer eager to dive into the world of virtual football, Season 0 offers a rich, authentic, and engaging experience, ready to kick off a thrilling new chapter.

eFootball Season 0 get's players Ready for Action as we anticipate the start of eFootball™ 2024, which will soon be available. A release date has not yet been confirmed by Konami.

One of the main aspects of Konami's Season 0 Update is the implementation of real-life transfers into the game. Players will be assigned to their new teams in offline modes such as Master League, and in myClub, players will receive new cards at their newly transferred clubs.

Huge transfers such as Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid and Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona will be accurately reflected in eFootball following the Season 0 reset for the 2023/24 football season.

Many players will also have their ratings and attributes updated in accordance with their performances last season. Some players, such as record-breaker Erling Haaland, will receive upgrades following stellar campaigns with their clubs.

Konami strives to constantly improve the level of realism and authenticity within their game. The Season 0 Update provides them with a solid base to build on as the real-life football seasons get underway in August.

New kits have also arrived with the eFootball Season 0 Update. Iconic clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich will have their most recent kit releases featured across the various modes in the game.

The likes of Marcus Rashford will line up in the brand-new United home kit, and the likes of Joshua Kimmich will don the incredibly popular Bayern away kit for the 2023/24 campaign.

eFootball offers an incredibly realistic football experience due to its powerful match engine and graphical quality in-game. However, the aesthetic updates are what truly make the game as authentic as possible.

Exciting and rewarding gameplay is one aspect, but fully licensed kits and squad rosters are what have earned eFootball its place as one of the most prestigious football video games.

New Special Players

GettyImages

The Season 0 Update is not just knocking on the door; it's practically kicking it down with a lineup of football legends that will make your thumbs twitch in anticipation.

The Epic Squad

First up, we have the Epic players, and boy, are they EPIC. Ruud Gullit is bringing his flowing locks and all-around brilliance to the virtual pitch. Need a game-changer? Call up Gullit and watch the magic unfold.

Javier Saviola, the pocket-sized Argentine wizard, is set to dazzle your screens. If you're looking to dribble past defenders like they're standing still, Saviola's your man!

And then, there's Kaká. Remember that silky smooth play that left defenders puzzled and fans awestruck? He's back, and he's ready to assist your gaming victories with style.

The Big Time Players

But wait, there's more. The Big Time Players are here, and they're not messing around. Marco van Basten's inclusion means one thing: GOALS. If you fancy recreating THAT volley, now's your chance.

Rivaldo's in the house too, bringing his bag of tricks and flicks. Nutmegs, step-overs, bicycle kicks – it's all there. Just don't ask him to explain how he does it; some things remain a mystery.

And if you're talking about right-place-right-time, Filippo Inzaghi wrote the book on it. Get ready to poach goals like it's a Sunday breakfast; Inzaghi's in the game.

Why It's A Big Deal

So, why all the fuss about these legends? It's not just a trip down memory lane; it's like having a footballing time machine at your fingertips. You get to play with the heroes you cheered for, argued over, and maybe even had posters of on your bedroom wall.

Imagine the thrill of controlling these icons, recreating the moments that made you leap off your couch, and sharing the virtual pitch with the giants of the game. It's nostalgia with a next-gen twist.

These legends aren't just pixels and polygons; they're a piece of football's rich tapestry, woven into a gaming experience that promises to be as unpredictable, exciting, and downright fun as the real thing.

The Final Whistle

The Season 0 Update of eFootball 2024 isn't just an update; it's a party, and you're on the guest list. Whether you're looking to relive the glory days or discover what made these players truly legendary, the game's got you covered.

So grab your virtual boots, warm up those gaming fingers, and get ready for kick-off. The legends are back, and they're waiting for you in eFootball 2024.

Konami announced in February that the mobile edition of eFootball had amassed 600 million downloads globally. Six months later, the title reached another spectacular milestone of 650 million downloads.

There will be a variety of bonuses available in eFootball to celebrate this landmark. From experience points to GP which could be used to improve your myClub lineup.

Login Bonuses

Up to 450,000 GP

150 coins

3 Epic Chance Deals

Users simply need to log in to eFootball each day throughout Season 0.

There are also numerous awards available through campaign, tour and challenge events to further bolster your myClub ranks.

Campaign Objectives

360,000 GP

90,000 Experience Points

300 Coins

Tour Event Potential Rewards

360,000 GP

60,000 Experience Points

Highlight Players x2

Player of the Week Player

Challenges Event Potential Rewards

60,000 Experience Points

Users can also gain 300 Coins by simply playing 50 matches throughout the season.

eFootball is set to provide the most immersive yet realistic experience yet. More legendary players of the past will be available to play alongside the stars of the present in myClub.

Your team can even don the freshest kits released, and if you're more of a Master League fan you can start a new save with the updated rosters for a variety of major clubs all around the globe.