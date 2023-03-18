eFootball developers Konami release updates consistently and they have announced when update v.2.4.2 will be going live in the game.

Updates are crucial for players as they help reduce the number of bugs in the game and also reveal new content in eFootball.

The football game has a lot of stiff competition and there are also a lot of new gaming developers that are trying to create new and unique football games for players to enjoy.

So, without further ado, let's reveal when eFootball updates V.2.4.2 will go live for those on Playstation and Xbox.

It should be noted that these updates are compulsory and players will need to download them in order to access the whole eFootball game.

The news was revealed on the eFootball Twitter account. They confirmed that the gaming community would be treated to this update on Thursday 23rd March 2023. They haven’t given a time, but these updates are typically available the moment it turns midnight on the release date. The developers follow a consistent pattern in releasing these updates on the same day/time of the week.

With this update, there will be patch notes released, and for those who do not know, the patch notes are a letter from the developer which reveals everything they have done in the update. This can be cosmetic changes, bug fixes and also nerfs/buffs to gaming mechanics within eFootball.

efootball update2.4.2 release date

Konami have really started to take a lot more care and spend a lot more time working on eFootball in 2023 and it has definitely been beneficial for them. Not only has it improved the game, but it has also seen more players stay engaged over a long period of time and new players are also keen to give the game a go.

If Konami can continue in this fashion, then hopefully they can compete more with the bigger sport games out there like EA Sports FIFA, and one of the ways to do this is to make sure they update the game consistently.

We will reveal all when more news and the patch notes for eFootball update 2.4.2 are revealed by Konami. Hopefully they have fixed some bugs frustrating players and also made some little tweaks that will continue to help the game thrive.