eFootball 2023 developers Konami have confirmed the month that the gaming community will receive update 2.5.0 and provided a little bit of information of what will come with this update.

Konami had somewhat of a bad year in 2022 when it came to eFootball, and this was due to the fact that the game had huge bugs and wasn't getting updated enough, or the bugs were ones which they struggled to fix.

In 2023, the tide has most definitely changed as we have seen eFootball free from any huge bugs which make the game unplayable and also providing consistent updates which also bring fresh new content.

With a couple of updates on the horizon, let's have a look at when update 2.5.0 will be going live in eFootball 2023.

The great news is that eFootball players are not having to be surprised by random updates. In fact, Konami reveals information about when these updates are going to be released by posting on Twitter.

The eFootball Twitter post revealed not the specific date that this update will go live; however, it did reveal the month it will be released. Gamers will be happy to know that patch 2.5.0 will be released in April 2023. This is not far away at all and comes a couple of weeks after the 2.4.2 update that will be released on 23rd March 2023.

In the tweet, they said: "Please note that features introduced in the previous 2023 Spring Update Info post will be available in the v2.5.0 update scheduled for April. Information regarding the v2.5.0 update schedule will be communicated in due course." This is good news, and we can tell you some of the information which they spoke about in this Spring Update information post:

Additional player slots in My Team

The current player slots quota of 500 can be gradually expanded to a maximum of 900 using GP.

New feature for users to add Player Skills to existing players

5 Additional Skills slot will be added to all players in My Team. *Each player will be able to possess a maximum of 15 Player Skills. For these Additional Skills slot, users can use the newly introduced "Skill Training Programs" to add new Player Skills at random.

Additional items for player contract renewal and ways to obtain them

From v2.5.0 onwards, when releasing 5★ PV players of the following Player Types, users will be able to get "Contract Renewal (10 Days)" on top of GP and training items.

Epic

Legendary

Trending

Highlight

Featured

"Contract Renewal (10 Days)" will also be made available in Match Pass and as other rewards.

New feature "Legacy Transfer" for users to transfer Experience Points and Additional Skills from one player to another

Select a player you wish to have all Experience Points and Additional Skills transferred from, then select "Legacy Transfer" and choose a player that fulfills the required conditions to inherit those Experience Points and Additional Skills.

*Legacy Transfer requires GP. The exact amount of GP corresponds to the player whose Experience Points and Additional Skills are transferred from.

*Once the process is complete, the player used for Legacy Transfer will be erased.

*Once the Experience Points of the inheriting player have been maximised, the excess amount of Experience Points will not be transferred over.

We will reveal all when more news and the patch notes for eFootball update 2.5.0 are revealed by Konami. Hopefully they have fixed some bugs frustrating players and also made some little tweaks that will continue to help the game thrive.