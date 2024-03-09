Highlights The European Cup was the centre stage of football in the continent up until 1992 - when it was rebranded as the Champions League.

23 teams have won the European Cup/Champions League — and many are easy to forget.

This article looks at the eight teams who people might have forgotten won the European Cup before it was rebranded.

The Champions League is one of the greatest competitions in the world. It's where players walk onto the pitch and legends leave it. Despite the prestige of the tournament, it has only technically been called the 'Champions League' since 1992, instead being known as the European Cup prior to that.

23 teams have won either the Champions League or the European Cup. Some are easier to remember than others — and, due to this, we have decided to list eight clubs that people might have forgotten won the European Cup, with very few of them coming close to replicating the feat since.

8 Clubs You Forgot Won the European Cup Club Year Won Result Opponent Celtic 1967 2-1 Inter Milan Feyenoord 1970 2-1 Celtic Aston Villa 1982 1-0 Bayern Munich Hamburger 1983 1-0 Juventus Steaua Bucuresti 1986 0-0 (2-0 on pens) Barcelona Porto 1987 2-1 Bayern Munich PSV Eindhoven 1988 0-0 (6-5 on pens) Benfica Red Star Belgrade 1991 0-0 (5-3 on pens) Marseille

For this article, we have only included honours from the European Cup (pre-1992), because all honours won since then are more recent and more likely to be remembered.

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League winners list Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

Aston Villa - 1982

If you ever go to a Premier League match involving Aston Villa, you'll hear: "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that." - often directed at opposition fans. In that sense, it's almost impossible to forget they won the European Cup if you're from England, but that won't be the case for other fans around the world. In 1982, Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the final at De Kuip in the Netherlands to complete their dominance in the competition. Peter Withe's goal in the 67th minute secured victory. It was the sixth consecutive year that an English club won the competition and it was one of their first - and last - adventures in the competition.

Match Details Score Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Attendance 46,000 Aston Villa goalscorers Withe Bayern goalscorers N/A

Related Longest Unbeaten Runs in Champions League and Europa League history GIVEMESPORT reveals the longest unbeaten runs in European footballing competition, featuring streaks from Manchester City and Manchester United.

Celtic - 1967

Close

Celtic are one of the most historic - and successful - clubs in the world. Their legendary rivalry with Rangers stands tall in Scottish football, whilst the typically Catholic-supporting club will always have one thing to brag about over their bitter rivals - the European Cup. In 1967, Celtic became the first British club to win the European Cup - continuing their reputation as one of Europe's most successful clubs - after they beat Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon. A late 85th-minute goal from Stevie Chalmers secured victory for the Scottish giants, who had to beat Dukla Prague in the semi-finals beforehand. Chalmers' goal came as he diverted a shot from Bobby Murdoch past everyone, which they say was pre-planned, but that has never been ratified.

Match Details Score Celtic 2-1 Inter Attendance 45,000 Celtic goalscorers Gemmell, Chalmers Inter goalscorers Mazzola

Feyenoord - 1970

Ajax are often seen as the proverbial Dutch winners of the European Cup, so it's easy to forget other sides have won it - including Feyenoord. In 1970, they beat Celtic 2-1 in the final at the legendary San Siro stadium. It kickstarted the country's success in the competition, as the first time the title had been won by a club from the Netherlands. Ajax went on to win the next three competitions.

They had to come from 1-0 down to win the competition after Tommy Gemmell gave the Scottish side the lead, but goals from Rinus Israel and Ove Kindvall overturned the deficit, with the latter goal coming in the final three minutes. A long free-kick from the Feyenoord half was sent towards the Celtic penalty area and defender and captain Billy McNeill misjudged the ball. Kindvall reacted quickly to the set-piece, running on and chipping the ball over goalkeeper Evan Williams to send the travelling fans into jubilation.

Match Details Score Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic Attendance 53,187 Feyenoord goalscorers Israel, Kindvall Celtic goalscorers Gemmell

Hamburger - 1983

Hamburger are one of the most famous clubs in Germany, now struggling in the depths of the 2. Bundesliga, yet that never used to be the case. The German outfit completed football's ultimate goal in 1983, beating Juventus 1-0 in the final to win the European Cup. The final, taking place at Athens' Olympic Stadium, was a dull affair, with Felix Magath's effort in the ninth minute of the match securing victory for Ernst Happel's side. They had to get past BFC Dynamo, Olympiacos, Dynamo Kyiv and Real Sociedad to reach the final, but they eventually had the delight of lifting the world-famous trophy.

Match Details Score Hamburger 1-0 Juventus Attendance 73,500 Hamburger goalscorers Magath Juventus goalscorers N/A

PSV Eindhoven - 1988

PSV completed their dream in 1988, winning the European Cup against Benfica. The Dutch outfit won on penalties in the final at Neckarstadion in Stuttgart. In doing so, PSV became the first Dutch team to win the title in 15 years. They also set a record by winning only three matches on their route to victory, including no wins from the quarter-final onwards. Yet the lack of goals didn't matter as Anton Janssen, a substitute during the match, scored the decisive penalty. He was a history-maker. Hans Gillhaus finished as their top scorer in the competition, remarkably scoring just three goals - one behind the Golden Boot winner in the tournament.

Match Details Score PSV 0-0 Benfica (6-5 on pens) Attendance 68,000

Porto - 1987

Porto have technically won the European Cup twice. They won it for the first time in 1987, and then they won it again after it changed to the Champions League in 2004 - with Jose Mourinho at the helm. On the first occasion, they came from 1-0 down to stun German giants Bayern Munich. Ludwig Kogl gave Porto's opposition the lead, but the Portuguese outfit thought back with two goals in four minutes with 10 minutes remaining. Rabah Madjer equalised first before Juary, who played just 40 times for Porto, sent everyone associated with the club into chaos. It's one of the greatest moments in their history.

Match Details Score Porto 2-1 Bayern Munich Attendance 57,500 Porto goalscorers Madjer, Juary Bayern goalscorers Kögl

Related The Champions League anthem translated into English The Champions League anthem sets up a big European night perfectly, but very few people know the English translation of the song.

Steaua Bucuresti - 1986

The final two teams in this article are from Eastern Europe, defying the odds - and stereotypes of football in those countries - to win the best prize in the sport. Steaua Bucuresti won the European Cup in 1986 after they beat Barcelona on penalties in the final. Held in Seville, it was a dream come true for the Romanian side, yet they've never been able to replicate the feat as the sad reality of modern football came into existence. On the night, Barcelona remarkably missed all four of their penalties in the shootout, which allowed Gabi Balint to score the winning penalty and write his name into history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steaua Bucuresti became the first Eastern Bloc side to win the European Cup.

Match Details Score Steaua Bucureşti 0-0 Barcelona (2-0 on pens) Attendance 70,000

Red Star Belgrade - 1991

Finally, Red Star Belgrade are commonly seen in modern-day football as one of the 'easy wins' in the Champions League group stage. They struggle to fight against the best teams in Europe now, but that never used to be the case. In 1991, they completed the ultimate goal in football, winning the European Cup on penalties against Marseille. It was the year before the competition evolved into the Champions League as we know it today.

They beat Grasshopper, Rangers, Dynamo Dresden and Bayern Munich on their way to the final, before dramatically beating Marseille in Bari. This was only the second time that an Eastern European side had won and the last time the competition used a solely knockout tournament. A huge part of their success was due to Darko Pancev. He scored 45 goals in all competitions in the 1990/1991 season, seeing him win the European Golden Boot in 1991. He finished one goal behind the top goalscorer in the European Cup.